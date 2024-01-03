Martin Bakole issues threat, cancels GoFundMe after backlash

Heavyweight Martin Bakole threatened anyone criticizing his request for donations to his campaign to become heavyweight champion.

According to reports in his homeland, Bakole launched his GoFundMe bid for £100,000 after being ignored by the Congolese Government.

The Government would not hand over any further funds after Bakole allegedly took the same amount previously for a clash that didn’t occur.

News sources in Congo are now claiming Bakole is ready to pull the GoFundMe after receiving a backlash from the Congolese public.

Some believe Bakole should pay back the £100,000 he owes the Government as the event didn’t occur.

When hearing this fierce criticism, Bakole took to a live social media video to warn those opposing his move.

Heavyweight Martin Bakole issues threats after backlash

“If someone insults me ​​again, we will see each other. Some of you will cover your faces like that when I come to Kinshasa. Let’s see if you will insult me ​​in the face.

“From now on, I will respond to all insults. When I return from the country, I will wait to see if these insults [are said] in my face, and we will see,” said Bakole, according to translators.

The response from Bakole means the GoFundMe was real after doubts. Many thought he might have been hacked after asking for money from a win in Saudi Arabia.

Receiving a substantial purse for a spot on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou undercard brought head-scratching when the page was launched.

A heavyweight star ranked number one worldwide by the WBA needing help with funds can undoubtedly be taken the wrong way.

Donations were also made under false names. A majority percentage included digs attached to Bakole’s previous social media activity that he apologized for profusely.

But this latest move will certainly not adhere Bakole to boxing fans in the UK, let alone in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

GoFundMe page

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page was ‘not accepting donations’. However, Bakole had only raised £70 of his £100,000 target. Even then, £40 of that was pledged by anonymous or those who want to troll Bakole.

Not to mention, Bakole seems to have donated £20 to himself. A solitary £10 donation looks to be genuine at this point.

Bakole is due back in action in the coming months. He could feature on the Fury vs Usyk undercard or on a March 9 extravaganza to close Riyadh Season.

The 20-1 contender can expect to bank another substantial purse on his way to a potential world title shot in 2025.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

