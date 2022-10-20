Ten available foes Tyson Fury could have chosen over 10/1 Chisora

Tyson Fury could have faced almost any fighter in the top 40 worldwide heavyweights, and it would have been a better fight than Derek Chisora.

Fans want to see Fury in with people he hasn’t already defeated. With Chisora, “The Gypsy King” has done it twice, convincingly on both occasions.

The second one was a one-sided beating that could have seen Chisora seriously hurt.

Nonetheless, promoter Frank Warren held court in a press conference and stated why Fury couldn’t fight the significant players.

Who could Tyson Fury have fought instead of Derek Chisora?

WBN offers how the scenario got outlined to fans and media who questioned the Chisora event.

Oleksandr Usyk – The unified heavyweight champion is unavailable to fight despite his manager Egis Klimas stating he could fight in December.

Warren is correct in some respect, as the pair are lined up to fight in the Middle East, possibly Saudi Arabia, next year between April and June.

Anthony Joshua – Warren said they “wasted a month on that” and couldn’t wait any longer. However, it took over two weeks to confirm Chisora.

Deontay Wilder – We all know he fought last week and wants time out until facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2023.

Andy Ruiz Jr – Warren confirmed what WBN had stated for months. Ruiz is fighting Wilder.

Dillian Whyte: Warren said, “Tyson has beaten Whyte” in his assessment. But he’s beaten Chisora twice. No logic there.

Joe Joyce also fought recently but did say he’d be ready for Fury if the call came for December 3rd. It didn’t, but Warren did say Joyce was on the list for 2023 after Usyk.

That probably won’t happen, though, as Fury is tipped to retire if he wins all the bests against the Ukrainian.

Luis Ortiz – Warren said Ortiz was also beaten recently. He was against Andy Ruiz Jr. last month but would still have been better than Chisora.

Joseph Parker – The New Zealander was beaten by Joyce and is unavailable. But as a great friend of Fury, they wouldn’t have fought anyway.

Chisora was not ‘next in line’

Warren said through BT Sport social media, “Chisora is the next in line.”

That’s not strictly true. Three of the list that Warren gave were available of their own accord. Joyce, Usyk, and Ortiz.

So, now WBN can add at least another seven, probably more if we dug a little deeper. For now, seven will do.

Arslanbek Makhmudov – Rated number four by the WBC, Makhmudov is 15-0 and on the up. He would be a far better choice and fights on December 16.

He would certainly have been available for a title shot if Fury had picked up the phone. Makhumodov is also signed to the same promoter as Fury at Top Rank.

A straightforward fight to make.

Otto Wallin – Wallin exclusively spoke to World Boxing News earlier this year and stated his desire to face Fury again. He is available for the bout on December 3.

“Yes, I am ready to fight him again. But I think he won’t fight me unless I become the mandatory challenger and he’s forced to fight me,” he pointed out.

“I think the cuts that he had were very bad. He had 47 stitches after the fight. If I had those cuts, the doctors would have stopped the fight, for sure.”

Take your pick, Tyson Fury

Martin Bakole – After shocking Tony Yoka, Bakole is looking for a world title shot. He’d have jumped at the chance to face Fury.

Zhan Kossobutskiy – Ranked number ten by the WBC, Kossobutskiy would have no hesitation in accepting a world title shot if offered.

Michael Hunter – “The Bounty” has been let down by Hughie Fury, Tyson’s cousin, twice. He’s already said he would fight Fury on Dec 3.

Filip Hrgovic – The Croatian was lucky to get a decision against Zhilei Zhang but would be ready for December 3rd unless he’s carrying an injury.

Of those six named, all would be eligible for a WBC title shot as they are ranked in the top fifteen.

The last name would be Mahmoud Charr, who, despite not being eligible for a title shot, would have been better than Chisora, a 10/1 shot with bookies.

There aren’t many worse choices Fury could have made.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

