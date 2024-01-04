Heavyweight donates himself $25 in $60 fail for $125k GoFundMe

Heavyweight Martin Bakole made just $60 of a $125,000 donation goal, not including a $25 donation made to himself.

Bakole was seeking the money to ‘help him to achieve his dream of becoming world champ’ – despite recently making a significant paycheck in Saudi Arabia.

Many scoffed at the attempts as Bakole shared them on social media. After two days, A considerable backlash ensued until Bakole removed the donation page.

Of the $60 Bakole did make, at least $45 can be contributed to trolls, with a solitary pledge of $15 by one fan apparently legitimate.

It’s a sad state of affairs when a boxer who has made at least six figures during his career asks fans to give him money in a cost-of-living crisis. And it’s safe to say a portion of the public has taken Bakole to their hearts.

Number one WBA heavyweight

Add that to the fact that the World Boxing Association recently made Bakole the number-one-rated heavyweight globally. It’s all the more puzzling.

Bakole stands to make millions when a purse bid is called for the mandatory spot, with ex-world champions Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker currently second and third.

It’s unfathomable what Bakole would need to ask the public for the $125,000 when a paycheck like that could be in his pocket, potentially by 2025. Not to mention that he’s currently signed to BOXXER in the UK and fights on the lucrative Sky Sports platform.

Ben Shalom, Bakole’s current promoter, has yet to comment on the attempts to gain money outside his boxing. He may want to discuss his social media behavior with Bakole.

The 30-year-old has been forced to apologize for his past actions. In fact, this was significantly brought up on his donations page.

However, the 30-year-old was more interested in threatening those from his home country of Congo this time around regarding his payment from the Congolese Government.

According to news media in Congo, Bakole took a government grant during his earlier career. Fans then claimed he never paid it back.

Failed bid for $125,000

He allegedly asked for another recently, only to be ignored. It was then he launched his failed bid for $125,000.

It’s not a good look for a heavyweight contender on the verge of potentially making millions. Bakole is already linked to another Saudi Arabia fight on February 17 or March 9.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

