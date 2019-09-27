FIGHT SEASON: DAZN’s fall schedule of bouts is PRETTY UNREAL!

World Boxing News

Announcing what’s in store for boxing fans from now until the end of December, DAZN has lined up a feast of unbelievable action on their streaming platform.

DAZN’s fall campaign in the U.S. – It’s Fight Season on DAZN – has landed.

Further differentiating itself from others in the sport of boxing, the new campaign pivots from the more traditional, one-off event promotion to instead highlight DAZN’s entire fall fight season that will feature boxing’s biggest matchups.

As the only place to watch Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin back in title contention on Oct. 5, Canelo Alvarez jump up two weight classes in a championship clash on Nov. 2, and the highly-anticipated rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua on Dec. 7, DAZN has amassed one of the best schedules in boxing history.

DAZN’s new campaign features highlight reels of each of these four superstars juxtaposed against an evocative track titled “The Impossible Dream”.

It elicits the wide range of emotions and piercing intensity that fighters experience throughout their journey by bringing viewers closer to the rawness of the sport. From the training, the anticipation, the fans, the drama, and ultimately, the culmination of it all inside the ring. Dentsu Aegis Network’s 360i created the ads.

The 60-second spot will debut on NBC during the Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday Night Football game on September 29.

From there, the full campaign will include 30-second, 15-second and six-second video ads.

It will run on linear and digital platforms including Notre Dame Football and English Premier League on NBC, CBS, Turner, Comedy Central, Adult Swim, the History Channel, A&E, Telemundo, Univision, Bleacher Report, Complex, as well as targeted addressable media with select cable and satellite providers, and more.

Notably, the 30-second spot will continue to run on Sunday Night Football every week through the Nov. 2 Canelo vs. Kovalev title fight.

A campaign extension in the form of a local Hispanic grassroots campaign is also planned for all of October in Los Angeles, including experiential pop-up events centered around Canelo.

DAZN LINE-UP – REMAINDER of 2019:

Oct. 5 – Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Oct. 12 – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong

Oct. 26 – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBSS Junior Welterweight Final)

Nov. 2 – Katie Taylor, Anthony Crolla, Buatsi v Caparello

Nov. 7 – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (WBSS Bantamweight Final)

Nov. 9 – KSI vs. Logan Paul II

Dec. 7 – Ruiz vs. Joshua II

Schedule is subject to change.

NFL

“Premiering our new campaign during Sunday Night Football is fitting given the parallels between the two sports,” said Robert Stecklow, SVP of Marketing for DAZN North America.

“Just as fans are used to football delivering an entire season of star athletes, big moments, major rivalries, and huge upsets.

“DAZN has introduced the concept of an entire fight season that is loaded week after week with incredible talent and can’t-miss action.”







Other major matchups this fight season on DAZN include Oleksandr Usyk’s long-awaited heavyweight debut.

World Boxing Super Series final clashes Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor and Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire Jr.

Bellator MMA’s Featherweight World Grand Prix opening rounds. And their Welterweight World Grand Prix’s final million dollar title clash between Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima.

YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul going pro for their much-buzzed-about rematch. And lots more.

DAZN offers an annual pass for $99.99 and a monthly option at $19.99 for those customers who prefer more flexibility (Not available in the UK).