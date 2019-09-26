Shawn Porter warns Errol Spence, ‘I BEAT Oleksandr Usyk in Ukraine!’

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter has warned Errol Spence that his victory over current heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk will stand him in good stead when they meet.

Porter chose a fight week discussion for his upcoming unification with Spence to divulge on his old career at a much higher weight.

Ahead of facing Spence, and many picking the Texan due to a possible weight differential on fight night, Porter opened up on facing the former undisputed cruiserweight king.

“I think fighting 165 pounds is no secret that the majority of the guys that I fought as an amateur were a lot bigger than Errol Spence,” pointed out Porter. “They were not just bigger than Errol, they were a lot bigger than Errol Spence.

“I’m talking about guys like Daniel Jacobs, who fights at 160 pounds, 168 pounds now. I fought against Oleksandr Usyk, who is unified champion over there in the Ukraine, a heavyweight now. I fought him at 165 pounds back in the day. When we were about 20 years old and I beat him.

“I have wins against Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade. Me and Andrade were one and one in the amateur division. The last time that we fought we were 165 pounds and I beat him to go to a tournament as the amateur.

“The experience is there. The experience against taller, bigger opponents is there.”







HYPE

Adding further on Spence potentially being over-hyped, Porter said: “For me looking at Errol Spence, I don’t look at him like he’s a bigger guy than me.

“I don’t think he’s one of the bigger guys in the division. I think that he’s been matched up against guys who have made him look a lot more powerful and bigger and stronger than he is.

“Trust me when I say he’s met his match in this one.

“So when it comes to Errol Spence, I don’t look at his power any different than anyone else I’ve been in the ring with.

“I’m going to go at him like I’ve gone at Keith Thurman. Like I’ve gone at Danny Garcia, like I’ve gone at Yordenis Ugas, Devon Alexander and the list goes on from there,” he concluded.

Spence vs Porter is one of the most talked-about welterweight bouts of recent years. It will see one of those fighters walk away with two world titles and the number one in the division tag.