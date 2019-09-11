EXCLUSIVE: Could Ricky Hatton, 40, join Nigel Benn, 55, in comeback? – son Campbell gives verdict

Mick Kane

Budding amateur prospect Campbell Hatton has discussed the prospect of father Ricky Hatton ever fighting again.

Rumours had been rife over the last week, being confirmed with Conor Benn telling World Boxing News of his father Nigel Benn’s intention to make a sensational return to the ring at the age of 55.

Who ‘The Dark Destroyer’ decides to fight is anyone’s guess at this point in time. A third fight against arch-rival Chris Eubank or a clash against Sakio Bika have been touted.

On the opposite scale is 18-year-old Campbell, who if all goes according to plan in a year or two will begin his own foray into professional boxing.

Hatton, as the name suggests, is a clone of his famous dad. But would Ricky, fifteen years his junior, ever follow Nigel in making a comeback?

“I don’t think my dad would consider a comeback in the way Nigel Benn is talking about doing,” Hatton exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He has worked hard, proved himself in the ring and now he can enjoy his retirement.

Training with the lad @CampbellHatton tonight. Made up with how he’s improving. He’s worked really hard. pic.twitter.com/ClMR0Dzy4r — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) September 10, 2019

“Also, he had his own comeback fight a few years ago (a loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012 after a three-year absence.) to give it one last go. Now he’s come to terms with retirement where he is achieving new things in the sport as a coach.”

Boasting a similar style to his father, having watched his father involved in massive fights in the UK and United States, Hatton would like to go on and be in his own career-defining bout the future.







CAREER

The prospect is trained by his uncle Matthew. An ex-opponent of Canelo and former European champion.

‘Magic’ recently informed WBN of Campbell’s progress.

“I think Campbell needs a little bit more experience in the amateurs,” Hatton said. “One of my regrets as an amateur, I had a similar amount of bouts as Campbell has now.

“One of my regrets is I think I turned professional too soon really. I think I should have got a bit more amateur experience behind me.

“We have got to learn from the past. I think Campbell needs (more amateur experience). The amateur season is just about to start now which he’s looking forward to.

“He’s got the boys club hot the ABA’s obviously.

“Campbell suffered a bit of a stop-start year last year. He was bothered with a few injuries. So fingers crossed we can get some momentum going this year with Campbell. (Hopefully) he can stay injury-free, have a busy year and see where we go.”

