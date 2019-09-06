EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Hatton updates on Ricky’s son Campbell, potential pro move

Mick Kane

Former European welterweight champion Matthew, younger brother of Ricky Hatton, retired from boxing in 2013. The man is formerly known as ‘Magic’ is now a coach to several up and coming boxers.

One such protege is his nephew, son of his former world champion sibling, 18-year-old Campbell.

Although still in the amateur ranks, Campbell is progressing nicely according to his uncle.

“Yeah, Campbell’s coming on a treat,” Hatton exclusively told World Boxing News this week.

“Obviously I’m heavily involved with Campbell now on the coaching side. He’s done plenty of work with myself.

“Also, he’s been doing bits with his dad, Ricky and he’s got the guy’s down at Roy Richardson’s, his amateur club, they are doing a fantastic job with him. So Campbell’s got a really exciting future.”

It’s clear to see from any video footage of a similar style between the younger Hatton and his dad Ricky, which Matthew agrees on.

“He’s obviously got an eye-catching style, similar to his father’s style really. Campbell is very keen to turn professional. He would turn professional tomorrow if we would let him.”

Frustrating season last year for @CampbellHatton with injuries etc but got the feeling this year gonna have a big year. Futures so bright for him 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pTcZfLW4QW — Matthew Hatton (@MagicMattHatton) August 30, 2019

Matthew doesn’t want to rush Campbell too soon, having felt he had turned pro quicker than he should have in his own amateur days.

“I think Campbell needs a little bit more experience in the amateurs,” Hatton said. “One of my regrets as an amateur, I had a similar amount of bouts as Campbell has now. One of my regrets is I think I turned professional too soon really.

“I think I should have got a bit more amateur experience behind me. We have got to learn from the past.

AMATEUR

“I think Campbell needs (more amateur experience). The amateur season is just about to start now which he’s looking forward to. He’s got the boys club hot the ABA’s obviously.

“Campbell suffered a bit of a stop-start year last year. He was bothered with a few injuries. So fingers crossed we can get some momentum going this year with Campbell. (Hopefully) he can stay injury free, have a busy year and see where we go.”

Sometimes young amateur boxers are too keen to make the move to the paid ranks quickly. However, most won’t have the likes of Matthew and Ricky Hatton to temper that youthful eagerness.

“Campbell wants to turn professional,” the boxer-turned trainer explains. “But it’s all down to how he performs, how he looks in training, obviously the results. And the determination and dedication he shows outside of the ring.”







Matthew believes it won’t take much longer for Campbell to eventually make the move to the professional game.

“Campbell’s a very talented lad. He’s got a lot of natural physical advantages, strength, he hits hard.

“He’s just got to keep working hard, show discipline outside if the ring as well as in it. I’m sure it won’t be too long until Campbell is ready to turn professional, but he’s not quite there.”

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA