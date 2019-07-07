Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers (July 2019): Canelo above Lomachenko

World Boxing News

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez remains the pound for pound top boxer on the planet following his victories over Gennadiy Golovkin and Danny Jacobs in the last twelve months.

Vasyl Lomachenko, a former number one and WBN Fighter of the Year for 2017, is currently in second place.

Naoya Inoue, who continues to rip through the weights, is above Terence Crawford and Oleksandr Usyk in third place.

The top ten are made up of legend Manny Pacquiao, Golovkin, Errol Spence, Tyson Fury and three-weight ruler Mikey Garcia.

1 Canelo Alvarez – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

2 Vasyl Lomachenko – LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

3 Naoya Inoue – BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

4 Terence Crawford – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

5 Oleksandr Usyk – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

RECORD IN 2019:

6 Manny Pacquiao – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

7 Gennady Golovkin – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

8 Errol Spence – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

9 Tyson Fury – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

10 Mikey Garcia – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

RECORD IN 2019: 0-1







11-50

11 Juan Estrada – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

12 Deontay Wilder – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

13 Donnie Nietes – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

RECORD IN 2019:

14 Kosei Tanaka – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

15 Wanheng Menayothin – MINIMUMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

16 Kazuto Ioka – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

17 Leo Santa Cruz – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

18 Nonito Donaire – BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

19 Miguel Berchelt – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

20 Shawn Porter – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

21 Andy Ruiz Jr. – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

22 Sergey Kovalev – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

23 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

24 Gary Russell Jr. – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

25 Gervonta Davis – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

26 Daniel Jacobs – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

27 Roman Gonzalez – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 23

RECORD IN 2019:

28 Guillermo Rigondeaux – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

29 Oleksandr Gvozdyk – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

RECORD IN 2019:

30 Callum Smith – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

31 Dmitry Bivol – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

32 Julian Williams – SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

33 Josh Warrington – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

34 Danny Roman – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

35 Demetrius Andrade – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

36 Anthony Joshua – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

37 Moruti Mthalane – FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

38 Hiroto Kyoguchi – LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

39 Jermall Charlo – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 40

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

40 Gilberto Ramirez – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 35

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

41 Abner Mares – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 36

RECORD IN 2019:

42 Rey Vargas – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

43 Regis Prograis – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

44 Jerwin Ancajas – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

45 Billy Joe Saunders – SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

46 Jarrett Hurd – SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 27

RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

47 Oscar Valdez – FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 45

RECORD IN 2019:

48 Maurice Hooker – SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 50

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

49 Ken Shiro – LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 46

RECORD IN 2019:

50 Emanuel Navarrete – SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

INFO

WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories. Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration.

Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will therefore forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

