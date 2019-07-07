Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers (July 2019): Canelo above Lomachenko

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez remains the pound for pound top boxer on the planet following his victories over Gennadiy Golovkin and Danny Jacobs in the last twelve months.
Vasyl Lomachenko, a former number one and WBN Fighter of the Year for 2017, is currently in second place.
Naoya Inoue, who continues to rip through the weights, is above Terence Crawford and Oleksandr Usyk in third place.
The top ten are made up of legend Manny Pacquiao, Golovkin, Errol Spence, Tyson Fury and three-weight ruler Mikey Garcia.
RANKING IN JANUARY: 2
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 1
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 7
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 5
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 3
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: 11
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 6
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 18
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 9
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 4
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1
RANKING IN JANUARY: 17
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 12
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 8
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: 14
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 16
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 31
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 15
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 32
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 26
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 19
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 10
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1
RANKING IN JANUARY: 24
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 25
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 22
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1
RANKING IN JANUARY: 23
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: 30
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 28
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: 29
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 34
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 33
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 13
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1
RANKING IN JANUARY: 37
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 44
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 40
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 35
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 36
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: 41
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: 43
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 27
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1
RANKING IN JANUARY: 45
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: 50
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0
RANKING IN JANUARY: 46
RECORD IN 2019:
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO
WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories. Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration.
Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.
*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will therefore forfeit their ranking (barring injury).
View the full history of Pound for Pound from 1970 – 2019 here
READ: A History of the Lineal Heavyweight Championship (1885 – 2019)