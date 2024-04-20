Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs in shirtless mock street brawl

Long-time New York rivals Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs engaged in a mock street brawl as fans cheered, watching the pair rough up for the first time.

The heavyweight world champions, who never met in the ring, were long linked to a battle – even after retirement. Briggs has pursued ‘Iron’ Mike for many years as part of his comical ploy to get Wladimir Klitschko, David Haye, or any top division stars inside the ropes.

At one point, Briggs pitched the idea of a tag-team battle alongside Tyson, such is his desire for a Brownsville encounter.

Speaking to Fighthype.com previously, the New Yorker said: “Mike Tyson and I tag team boxing versus Holyfield and Klitschko. What do you think?

“Or what about Holyfield and James Tony if Klitschko is scared? Me and Mike versus anybody! Tag-team history, champ!

“Nobody wants to fight me. I will fight anybody, cyber or physical,” he added.

Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs go shirtless in mock street brawl. https://t.co/PAGkoY77FI pic.twitter.com/sg0mPtGTOp — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) April 20, 2024

This time around, Tyson and Briggs went shirtless to grapple in front of a crowd. Smiles on both faces were evident as the play-fighting lasted only a few seconds. At one point, Briggs could be heard bellowing his catchphrase, ‘Let’s Go, Champ!’

Tyson will face Jake Paul on July 20, with Briggs potentially being considered for the undercard due to his recent interaction with “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 was set at the co-feature last week, leading to fans taking the Netflix event more seriously than before. This scenario could rule out Briggs, but who knows really where MVP and Tyson want to take the show on a professional and exhibition basis?

WBN doesn’t believe Tyson will get sanctioned to fight professionally at 58 against Paul. However, the Texas Department of License and Regulation told WBN they have not made an official decision.

