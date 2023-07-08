“The Sweet Terminator” added to Aug 5th MVP bill

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Real Fight Inc. (RFI) announced that two super middleweight powerhouses, Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator Green” (12-0, 11 KOs) and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) will be joining the pay-per-view card live on August 5th.

The 10-round matchup will be contested at 168 Ibs at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Green, the universally recognized number one contender, comes to the ring off her latest dominating victory, a 6th round TKO, over former unified world champion, Elin Cederroos, back in February.

Curry, who boasts a decisive five-bout winning streak, will put her power and skill to the test as she steps in against the powerful Green.

Rounding out the card will be Real Fight, Inc.’s Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) vs. Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) as they go head-to-head in an 8-round welterweight bout.

Green, the former Team USA star who boasts an impressive 12-0 record with 11 KO’s and the record for fastest KO in a women’s fight, joined MVP after a trailblazing few years in the sport. She is currently the mandatory challenger for Undisputed champion Savannah Marshall’s newly earned WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts, which sets up a bout that would be the biggest women’s fight in UK history. As a former standout college basketball star, Green spent years as a starter for Old Dominion University (ODU) where she was impressively named Third Team All-CAA and ranked top 20 in the CAA in scoring.

The Paterson, NJ native later broke out into the amateur boxing scene when she joined the U.S. National Team as a heavyweight after just five fights, earning a silver medal at the 2016 World Championships in Kazakhstan. In 2019, Green transitioned to professional boxing where she quickly gained notoriety as a top female contender, ranking #1 in the WBC and IBO, and #2 in the WBA, ultimately earning her the Paterson Laila Ali Award.

“I’m at the top of my game right now,” said Shadasia Green. “I may be next in line for the super middleweight title, but right now, I’m strictly focused on knocking out Olivia Curry. The August 5th card boasts an impressive lineup of fights and it’s an honor to share center stage with female boxing legends like Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy. I can’t wait to show fans in Dallas and at home exactly why they call me ‘The Sweet Terminator.’”

Curry, the professional boxer out of Chicago, originally hailing from Cincinnati, OH, comes to the ring after winning her last five fights. The 33-year-old began her amateur fighting career in Muay Thai, winning the TBA Classic and fighting the best Class A competition in North America. As an amateur boxer, she won the Chicago Golden Gloves and went on to represent Chicago at the National Golden Gloves three times.

Curry was nationally ranked as an elite female and competed at the 2018 USA National Tournament. As a pro, she is ranked in the top 5 middleweight contenders by major sanctioning bodies and The Ring Magazine. Outside the ring, Curry is a commercial filmmaker. She is managed by Trinidad Garcia and Rick Ramos.

“I’m coming to Dallas to win. I want to show that women’s boxing at the higher, more dangerous weight classes is leveling up,” said Curry.

RFI’s 32-year-old Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs), hails from Guadalajara, Mexico and has conducted his camp in Stockton, CA. He is the former WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Champion and is coming off consecutive victories that include wins over Saul Bustos (15-0-1) and Jose Miguel Borrego (18-2).

Defined by the area’s toughness, Sanchez is a 147 Ib standout who will take on Angel Beltran Villa who boasts an impressive record of 17-1 with 10 KOs. The 27-year-old from Mexicali, Mexico is currently training in Indio, CA and is entering this fight after an eight-fight winning streak, following his June knockout of Abraham Afful and unanimous decision upset win against Luis Lopez in March.

He is managed by Francisco Garcia.