Jared Anderson promises victory over Deontay Wilder

Jared Anderson is sure he will defeat Deontay Wilder if the two heavyweight sluggers get the opportunity to fight in the future.

“The Real Big Baby” returns to the ring on April 13, knowing a victory signals the start of his reign as America’s number one heavyweight. Wilder’s loss to Joseph Parker and subsequent inactivity on either side of the defeat place Anderson as the top dog if he defeats Ryad Merhy.

Eventually, Anderson hopes to prove he’s the future of US heavyweight boxing and says there’s only one winner if they fought.

Jared Anderson is ready for Deontay Wilder

“I’m ready tomorrow,” Anderson told BoxingScene. “I respect Deontay. I think he has a helluva punch. But he can’t beat me. I’m just going to leave it at that.

“I’m too much of a well-rounded boxer and will beat him in great fashion.”

Anderson added whether the Wilder fight is possible: “The biggest thing they’ve been telling me is to stay the course. I have to continue to try to get better every day so that when they [Top Rank] do pop up with that big name to put me on the map for the world to see, I am one hundred percent ready. But I don’t have to get ready.

“I feel like I am moving up pretty good, and we are on to the next. I plan to make my money work for itself after boxing.

“I’ve grown to be very business-minded. I want to work without having to work physically. But I plan to make as much money as possible. I am very marketable.

“I can talk the talk and walk the walk. I’m into being a showman when I walk into the ring, and I’m all business inside of it.”

Merhy

This weekend, Anderson faces a former cruiserweight contender who is expected to be swept aside. Merhy was a force at 200 pounds but is not the same threat in the top division and should be fodder for Anderson.

If he does harbor serious hopes of facing Wilder before “The Bronze Bomber” retires, Merhy has to be taken apart and dispatched with relative ease.

Anderson aims to put on a show.

“I want to look sharp, make the best of this opportunity, and I plan to make it look easy,” Anderson stated.

