Fury vs Usyk undercard finalized, fails to set the world alight

The Fury vs Usyk undercard is done and dusted with seven weeks to go until the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 25 years.

As World Boxing News previously stated, the bill is underwhelming and not laced with major fights to get the blood pumping. This is not the first time a Saudia Arabian undercard has failed to ignite.

Both the Fury vs Ngannou and Joshua Ngannou cards gave the same vibes. Nonetheless, this is what fight fans can look forward to as they await a massive main event.

Full Fury vs Usyk undercard

‘Ring of Fire’ will include two world title fights on Saturday, May 18, at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, as part of the Riyadh Calendar schedule. The entire bill is live on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office on May 18.

Jai Opetaia faces Mairis Briedis in a rematch for the vacant IBF world championship, which he should have never lost outside the ring. They first fought in July 2022, with Opetaia defeating Briedis for the title. The Latvian star wants revenge after the IBF ordered the fight on the back of stripping Opetaia for taking a warm-up.

Further action sees Joe Cordina defend his IBF super featherweight belt, Anthony Cacare, with the heavyweight theme continuing with Agit Kabayel going up against unbeaten, highly-rated WBC contender Frank Sanchez.

The pair have Riyadh form following their knockout victories on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in December. They will battle it out in a WBC final eliminator that still won’t see the victory fighting for the title until at least 2025.

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun, Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mazencev, and David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz are the four other contests, bar one.

That extra fight will see former unified light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev make his comeback. “Krusher” will go up against the undefeated Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.

It could be a long night for those planning to sit through the entire bill. The last event in The Kingdom lasted eight hours and lasted far longer than many wanted.

Fury vs Usyk card for May 18

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis II

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mazencev

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Learn more and read all articles from the experienced boxing writer.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.