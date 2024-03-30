Campbell Hatton ‘moves on’ from trainer uncle Matthew Hatton

Campbell Hatton has split from long-term trainer and uncle Matthew Hatton following his first loss as a professional.

The 23-year-old failed to win the Central Arean domestic UK title in his last outing, leading to the son of Ricky Hatton moving on.

Matthew, a former European champion and world title challenger, made the announcement.

“What a journey the last seven years. I’ve enjoyed it immensely,” said Hatton. “Always made him a priority and always will. The right time to move on Campbell Hatton, the future is yours. Find a way to make it happen.”

On the night, he said: “It wasn’t to be for my nephew last night fantastic contest & showed tremendous heart and courage. I was always astounded by the strength of this young man.

“He wasn’t a winner last night, but you’re a winner in life. You make us all so proud.”

After his loss to Jimmy Flint, which happened as dad Ricky watched on, Campbell was gutted but vowed to return.

“No excuses. I am grateful for every opportunity to learn and improve as a fighter. The experience was the difference last night, and I’ll come again,” he stated.

In the ring, he said: “I thought I was picking up a lot of the early rounds. He came on strong in the second half, but I think I did enough. No arguments. Respect to Jimmy Joe. I’d like to think I showed I’m not just a silver spoon [fighter]. I can dig in. I thought I nicked it, but respect.”

Responding to Matthew’s confirmation that the pair would go their separate ways, former British champion Ashley Theophane offered his own words.

“No doubt. Uncle has looked after his nephew. Now it’s time for a change that will hopefully benefit Campbell,” said the ex-Floyd Mayweather fighter.

Campbell will take some time out, find a new coach, and return to the sport this summer.

