EXCLUSIVE: Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell in no rush to turn professional

Following in the footsteps of not only a former world champion father but also a European champion uncle, Campbell Hatton is looking to learn as much as he can from both before turning professional.

Hatton trains with both his father and uncle, Ricky and Matthew and feels he is improving all the time.

“Training with my dad and Matt is going really well,” Hatton exclusively told World Boxing News. “They are bringing me on with every training session.

“The experience they have from their careers, both boxing at the very top level means their advice is the best I could get.

“One thing I’ve noticed with them is that they see small things and mistakes that make a big difference. Most people wouldn’t notice which is what I think is improving me the most.”

WBN recently spoke to uncle Matthew Hatton, who told us Campbell was close but not quite ready for the paid ranks.

“I think Campbell needs a little bit more experience in the amateurs,” Matthew said. “One of my regrets as an amateur, I had a similar amount of bouts as Campbell has now.

“One of my regrets is I think I turned professional too soon really. I think I should have got a bit more amateur experience behind me.

We have got to learn from the past.







PROFESSIONAL

Hatton agreed with this assessment.

“Yeah I am really looking forward to turning pro but I do realise I wouldn’t be ready to turn over right now,” said Hatton.

Big things are expected from the younger member of the Hatton clan and it won’t be long before we see him in the professional game. He has unfinished business in the amateurs first.

“Coming up I’ve got two sets of championships in November and February so there’s an opportunity for me to get lots of experience. Fights there which would be daft not to go for.

“So at the minute there’s no time of when we plan for me to turn professional yet I’ve got plenty of time. There’s no rush so even though it is the goal we are working towards we are concentrating on now and what I’ve already got coming up.”

Campbell will continue his development under both Ricky and Matthew, with a potential view to looking at a pro move in late 2020.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA