EXCLUSIVE: Campbell Hatton reveals MAJOR contributor to dad Ricky’s Manny Pacquiao loss

Phil Jay

📸 HBO

Campbell Hatton believes father Ricky was not in his prime when the Manchester favorite battled Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas a decade ago.

Hatton Senior lost via devastating knockout on May 2 of 2009, spiraling into a deep depression as a result.

Son Campbell, who now trains under his famous dad and former boxer uncle Matthew, says one major factor contributed to Hatton’s career-ending defeat.

Teenager Hatton, who is forging a path to the professional ranks as an amateur, sees Ricky’s shape outside of the sport causing major damage.

“I think my dad’s lifestyle, like the going up and down in weight, had caught up with him a lot by that point (Pacquiao fight),” Hatton exclusively told World Boxing News.

“When you’re fighting a legend like Pacquiao you need to be at your best. But a fight with them both in their primes would have been very different.

“I also think the mistakes he made in his career are part of what makes him a good coach.”

Asked about his own path towards potential super-fights in Nevada, Hatton was cautiously optimistic he could reach those heights in the future.

“I think everyone wants to be involved in big fights like that (Floyd Mayweather and Pacquiao fights) when they get into boxing,” he said.

“I think I have the potential and exciting style to be able to be in fights that the fans would like to see in the same way as my dad.

“But at the same time, I’m not worried about emulating him. I’m just concentrating on my own career and being myself.”

As Matthew informed WBN in a recent interview, Campbell is expected to have at least another year in the head guard and vest.

A hot and cold 2018 to 2019 season has led Campbell to work even harder for what’s to come, with some major tournaments on the horizon.







HITMAN

As for Ricky, he remains fully engrossed in training Campbell at his gym and was part of Tyson Fury’s corner team for Deontay Wilder late last year.

Ending his career at the tender age of 30, the ‘Hitman’ did come back for one more shot at glory in 2012. He disappointingly lost out to Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester.

It proves ballooning in weight, drinking and eating junk food during your time between fights can end your career at just 34.

A prime example of the need to be regimented whilst involved in boxing, leaving the partying days until the gloves are firmly hung up.