Dave Allen returns April 6 following Frazer Clarke defeat

Heavyweight Dave Allen is back in action on April 6, seven months after losing to Frazer Clarke in Manchester via stoppage.

Allen returns to Sheffield next week against an opponent to be named after recovering from a perforated eardrum suffered against Clarke.

Ahead of another comeback, Allen spent time sharpening his tools.

“Sparring this morning Manor Boxing Academy. I’ve sparred with Adrian King twice this week. It’s been perfect for me to get myself back in the swing of things before my return fight next week,” said Allen.

“Adrian is a young man with a big future. I’m glad to be able to be part of helping him develop with these rounds. Joe Hayden then got six rounds with Gideon Anaba. Big thanks to Curtis Woodhouse for bringing them down to spar. It’s been interesting watching your fighters develop.

“It’s the last few days for tickets to my fight next Saturday now. Joe is fighting on April 13 also in Sheffield so tickets are available from him.”

British title

Enjoying a colorful domestic career, Allen is a much-loved member of the UK boxing community. He’s just failed to hit the heights of the British title level despite enjoying part of his career on Pay Per View undercards with Eddie Hearn.

During that spell, the run saw him earn the nicknames’ Papi PPV’ and ‘The Doncaster De La Hoya.”

Still only 32, Allen will monitor the situation with old foe Clarke facing Fabio Wardley this Sunday. Both boxers are linked to moving on from British title level in 2024, win or lose, in their battle for the coveted Lonsdale Belt.

If Allen can string a couple of wins together, he could be in line for a crack at the vacant title by the end of the year. It all begins on April 6.

