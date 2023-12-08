Ryan Garcia told to fight Oscar De La Hoya next

World title contender Ryan Garcia decided to make public a call for him to fight his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

Of all the things Garcia could have put out on social media, the super lightweight star decided to use the one that would continue an ongoing feud.

“Somebody told me to fight Oscar de La Hoya on my comments,” said Garcia, adding that he was laughing at the notion.

Many responses ranged from ‘they should fight an exhibition’ to ‘you wouldn’t last a few rounds with De La Hoya in his prime’ hit Garcia squarely after the post.

However, there is an underlying tension that could explode at any moment. It’s happened many times over the past two years, none more so than during fight week for Garcia’s latest win.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya

Here’s a recap of some of the comments:

“I put everything into this fight. For the first time in a long time, I’m extremely committed,” said Garcia.

“You know, 2021 was one of the years that broke me. 2022 was a big change for me, and 2023 opened my eyes.

“I’m about to come back for everything. I’m laser-focused. That’s where my confidence comes from.”

De La Hoya: “It doesn’t surprise me at all. He [Ryan Garcia] has a child’s mentality.

“So what happens when you take a child’s toy away? He starts to cry.

“I have to say that I’m really concerned about Ryan Garcia’s state of mind. Considering his history of mental instability [which he’s documented himself], his current erratic behavior shows he’s clearly not focused on Saturday’s fight.

“You won’t take my calls, Ryan. I hope you’re OK.”

Fake

After the Gervonta Davis loss, Garcia said: “OK, buddy, you got it all figured out. I’m tired of you disrespecting my whole career, and you think non of it matters.

“You know I’m about to fight this guy, and you go act buddy with him. You don’t care about your fighters. I am tired of this fake act!

“Stop the cap and be real for once, man. Loyalty and common sense are lost in your head.

“Stop treating people that way and think they will just accept it. I can respect you more if you just told me the truth. You’re in it for the cash. No love lost.”

The situation seemed to have calmed after the storm until Garcia put out his post, stirring interest in the pair trading blows.

Who knows, maybe one day it will happen.

