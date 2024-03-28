Sebastian Fundora insists he’s learned from KO in last fight

World super welterweight title challenger Sebastian Fundora has assured his fans that his knockout against Brian Mendoza is a one-off.

The rangy contender was wiped out by Mendoza in his previous outing, leading to many questions as to why the fighter would get an opportunity at two belts immediately.

That’s how the situation has panned out, but Fundora aims to take full advantage.

Sebastian Fundora ready for Tszyu

“This is where I stamp the start of my legacy. It took us a millisecond to accept this fight. We were ready for the opportunity. We were already fighting for the WBC, but now they have thrown in the WBO. It was an opportunity we couldn’t pass over.

“My father got his first world champions with my sister six months ago. We’re going to do it again this Saturday. In my eyes, he’s going to be Trainer Of The Year.

“March 30, tune in. It’s going to be a great fight. We’re going to have another Fundora crowned as champion.”

On his KO, Fundora added: “My last fight was more than a learning experience; it was a reminder. You cannot make mistakes in this sport, and if you do, you pay for it.”

Towering Inferno

When the pair went head-to-head, the ‘Towering Inferno’ did just that: he towered over Tszyu.

Regarding the size differential, Fundora stated: “The height difference is just an everyday thing for me. I’m always taller than everybody, so this is just another day at work.

“Bohachuk [the first opponent he was due to face] and Tszyu are both similar, Bohachuk being a little bit taller, of course. Besides that, we have a pressuring, hard-hitting, orthodox fighter in Tszyu, the same in Bohachuk.”

If Fundora wins, a massive fight with Terence Crawford lies in wait. Disrespect has already accompanied fight week due to reported talks between Tszyu and Crawford.

Fundora can upset those plans and put a spanner in the works if he can inflict a first loss on the Australian second-generationer.

