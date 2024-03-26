Ryan Garcia offers women free plastic surgery, reacts to Diddy

Ryan Garcia is on the campaign road again as the Golden Boy super lightweight star aims to become US President at the age of 25.

This time, Garcia has bolstered his manifesto with the offer of free plastic surgery enhancements to women. Garcia made the offer on social media and stated he was completely serious until deleting the post.

Ryan Garcia offers enhancements

Garcia stated: “I’m giving out free BBLs and Boob jobs. Hit me up. There’s no weird stuff just out here supporting. No disrespect either; I respect all women. I love and support all women in the world.

“I’m just getting a lot of requests in my DM’s, so I decided to go full support mode. Who’s with me? RG for President.”

Not to sign off for the night quietly, Garcia then turned his attention to the police raid on rapper Diddy’s houses. Sticking with his theme of ‘elites’ ruling the world, he added: “They raided to hide more.

“So what we need to do is to pray for law enforcement to grow some balls and leak out what’s really out there. Diddy the puppet. Diddy the decoy to distract you from what is actually going on.

“Don’t lose sight. What is done in the dark will always come to light. I never lied and never will. God will provide me comfort, and my battles will be his. He will win them for me. Diddy done. Diddy is going to jail as he should.”

Gervonta Davis

On a boxing note, Garcia continues to train for an April 20 battle with Devin Haney. The talented fighter hopes to win a world title at the second time of asking.

The only man to beat him on his quest is Gervonta Davis last April. Garcia got into it with one fan who claimed Gervonta is the king of the lower divisions as he makes the biggest PPV revenue.

“This logic is what is a cancer to boxing, who cares if he makes money,” Garcia said of Davis. “This is a sport. This is how we decide who is the best, not who is the most paid.

“And before you go and say well, he beat you. Remember, he didn’t beat me. He beat half of me. Remember that.”

