Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda running order, TV, ring walk times

The Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda running order for tonight’s card at the Utilita Arena Sheffield is in.

Smith and Zepeda fight for the vacant WBC silver crown and a potential super lightweight world title shot.

Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda running order

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN

17:15 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

CONNAN MURRAY 158 lbs v EDGAR KEMSKY 156.6 lbs

(Cusworth, England) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

6 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

LELI BUTTIGIEG 157.2 lbs v BARTLOMIEJ STRYCZEK 156 lbs

(Newham, England) (Bestwina, Poland)

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

LIAM CAMERON 174.8 lbs v HUSSEIN ITABA 173.3 lbs

(Sheffield, England) (Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania)

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins English Super-Bantamweight Title Final Eliminator

NICO LEIVARS 121.3 lbs v PIOTR MIRGA 121.1 lbs

(Mansfield, England) (Southend, England)

10 x 3 mins Central Area Super-Lightweight Title

JAMES FLINT 139 lbs v CAMPBELL HATTON 139.7 lbs

(Doncaster, England) (Hyde, England)

12 x 3 mins British Super-Welterweight Title Final Eliminator

ISHMAEL DAVIS 153.8 lbs v TROY WILLIAMSON 158.2 lbs

(Leeds, England) (Darlington, England)

10 x 2 mins WBO Welterweight World Title

SANDY RYAN 146.2 lbs v TERRI HARPER 145.9 lbs

(Debry, England) (Denaby Main, England)

12 x 3 mins vacant WBC Silver Super-Lightweight Title

DALTON SMITH 139.6 lbs v JOSE ZEPEDA 139.6 lbs

(Sheffield, England) (La Puente, USA)

TV info and ring walk times

Smith vs Zepeda is shown live worldwide on DAZN. Ring walk times for the main event are expected by 10:30 pm UK / 6.30 pm ET and 3.30 pm PT.

Fighter quotes

Dalton Smith:

“We haven’t looked at Jose as a sliding fighter; he’s only lost at the World level, and none of those losses have been on the way down. That’s why we took this fight, and we’ve prepared for the best of Jose; he’s only interested in the biggest fights, so his career is on the line in this fight, and it’s a step up for me and the opportunity to propel my career onto the World level.

Jose Zepeda:

“At this point in my career, I am only looking for big fights, a World title or another big fight, and if I lose this fight, I won’t get that. So, I have said that if I lose this fight, you might not see me in boxing anymore, but what I haven’t said, with all honesty, is that this is the best camp in my entire career at 34 years old because I want to win and I want that fourth World title opportunity. There’s no need for much talking; I’ve seen one of his fights; the styles will clash, and it will be exciting.”

