LIVE: Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda – Results from Sheffield

World Boxing News provides results from Sheffield as Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda fight it out at super lightweight.

Smith vs Zepeda Results

Sandy Ryan dominated former world champion Terri Harper and proudly displayed the WBO welterweight title in the aftermath.

Ryan was too strong for Harper throughout the contest, upping the pace in round three. As referee Marcus McDonnell took a closer look in the fourth, Harper’s corner made the decision to end the contest after the completed round.

Ishmael Davis won a final eliminator for the British super welterweight title after a twelve-round scrap with Troy Williamson.

The undefeated fighter with a colorful backstory can look forward to a crack at the Lord Lonsdale belt after taking the fight 117-111 and 116-112 [twice] on the cards.

Nico Leivars scored a ninth-round knockout of Piotr Mirga at Super Bantamweight. Meanwhile, Liam Cameron continued his comeback with a first-round stoppage of Hussein Itaba in the light heavyweight division. Cameron dropped Itaba twice in the fight as he claimed a 23rd pro victory.

Also on the card, super welterweight Emmanuel Buttigieg beat Bartlomiej Stryczek on points. At the same time, Connan Murray did similar to Edgar Kemsky over six rounds.

Flint vs Hatton

Campbell Hatton suffered the first defeat of his career as the son of Ricky Hatton lost a bid for the Central Area regional UK title.

To make it all the more heartbreaking, Hatton was ringside to witness his first-born offspring fail to win the exact same belt he won back in 1999.

Hatton defeated the then-undefeated Liverpudlian Tommy Peacock at Oldham Sports Centre in what was his eleventh bout. A bulldozing Ricky won the fight in two easy rounds.

Campbell Hatton loses title bid

It wasn’t as straightforward a task for Campbell, though. Participating in his fifteenth fight, uncle Matthew Hatton slowly guided Campbell through the sport as he knows the youngster doesn’t possess the same talent or power his father was blessed with.

However, capturing the same strap would have been a dream come true for the pair. Sadly for the family, it wasn’t to be.

Jimmy Joe Flint, who goes by the name ‘The Young Lion,’ had other ideas. In his second defense, Flint wouldn’t give up the belt he promised his daughter he’d bring back home.

Flint came through in the second half of the fight, overcoming a cut from a head clash to get the better of Hatton. Rocking the challenger a few times in the last three rounds, Hatton needed a stoppage to win.

In the end, the cards read: John Latham 97-95, Victor Loughlin 97-94, and Kevin Parker 98-92 as Flint improved to 14-1-2. Hatton dropped to 14-1 and will now have to decide if he wants to be a domestic contender or can improve significantly enough to claim the title further down the line.

