Jordan Gill back on track with UD win, Dalton Smith KO’s Nathan Bennett

Mark Robinson

Jordan Gill’s career is firmly back on track after the skillful Chatteris Featherweight sealed a stylish unanimous decision over Watford’s Reece Bellotti in the opening bout of Fight Camp.

The 26-year-old staked his claim for another title shot in the 126lbs division after defeating Bellotti by via scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-95.

“I thought it was a great fight,” said Gill. “All credit to Reece, he came and brought his A-Game. That’s probably the best Reece Bellotti we’ve seen. He’s taken a lot of experience from his losses and put it into a really good performance. I think he can come back and win titles.

“I expected a better performance from myself, but a win is a win, and I got rid of a lot of demons in there tonight. I boxed to orders, controlling the fight with my left hand.

“I didn’t really let my right hand go. I busted my hand mid-rounds, but no excuses, a great fight, and I’m pleased to come away with the win.”

Also on the bill, Dalton Smith impressed in the first real test of his professional career.

Smith knocked out Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett in the fifth round of their Super-Lightweight clash

Former amateur standout Smith extended his pro record to 6-0, including five stoppages, by flattening Bennett with a massive one-punch KO.

He had threatened to end Bennett’s hopes in the first round but, when his opponent recovered, he bided his time then found an explosive finish later on.

After the fight Smith said: “I think I boxed to instructions, did what my dad said. He caught me with a shot in the first round – and I knew I had to be switched on.”