Jose Zepeda, Regis Prograis ready for vacant WBC title battle

A huge crowd of Los Angeles media attended the Kick-Off Press Conference in Downtown Los Angeles to formally announce ‘The Battle of the Best’, the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs).

They were joined by Zepeda’s trainer Rene Zepeda and Prograis’ manager Sam Katkovski. The press conference was moderated by the voice of Southern California sports, Beto Duran.

Presented by Marv Nation and produced by Legendz Entertainment, Zepeda vs. Prograis is set for Saturday, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.

Tickets to this sensational clash will go On-Sale This Friday, October 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT online at AXS.com.

Below are quotes from the fighters;

Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda

“Both of us are in our prime. This is #1 vs. #2, the top two fighters in the division. We don’t get to see that very often nowadays in boxing and this shows it’s going to be a great fight. Both of us have a lot of knockouts, true punching power. I’m getting ready for hell because I know it’s going to be that type of fight. It’s a really exciting fight for the fans at the War Grounds and those watching on pay-per-view.”

“There’s not a lot of need for trash talk between us. We’ve both done our work in the ring and boxing fans know what type of fight to expect. I went through hell already with Ivan Baranchyk, Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza. Regis hits hard, he’s clever inside the ring and he’s a southpaw. It has all the ingredients for a great fight for the fans.”

“I wasn’t surprised at all that we got this fight. We both wanted it, we both want to become world champions. Both of us need this title, we’re 33 years old and in our prime. Whoever wins this title will have a life changing experience.”

“It’s been a long time since I’ve fought in Los Angeles and I’m looking forward to seeing a packed War Grounds on November 26 for another classic fight at this iconic venue.”

Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis

“I used to live in Los Angeles so I’m very comfortable here. I just can’t wait for this fight and to become a world champion. Zepeda’s a real good fighter and I already know what he’s coming with. This is a dream come true for me because I wanted to stay at 140 and become a two-time world champion. My last three fights were against ‘okay’ opposition but this is the fight to show that I’m elite. He’s a killer and I give him all the respect but I’m going to do my thing on November 26.”

“Los Angeles is one of my favorite cities in the world. To come here and fight at The War Grounds to become a two-time world champion is historic for me.”

“I’m not surprised at all this fight is happening. He wanted the fight, I wanted the fight. We both want to be champions. He fought for the belt and I thought he beat Ramirez.”

“We are two killers, I have a lot of power in both hands, he has a lot of power in both hands. And that’s what makes for an interesting fight, #1 vs. #2. No one knows who’s going to win, it’s a real 50/50 fight.”