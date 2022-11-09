Pay Per View broadcast team set for Zepeda vs Prograis

Hall of Famers, Boxing Legends, World Champions and Boxing Celebrities will highlight the can’t miss “Battle of the Best” Pay-Per-View broadcast on Saturday, November 26 originating from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, just outside of Los Angeles.

Featured on the all-star broadcast will be 2015 International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini, 2017 International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Marco Antonio Barrera and Former Junior Middleweight Champion of the World, Raul ‘El Diamante Marquez.

Joining on the broadcast will be Popular Boxing TV Host and Reporter Cynthia Conte, International Boxing Commentator Corey Erdman, Mexico’s Longtime Voice of Boxing Ernesto Amador and World-Renowned Boxing Cornerman Mike Rodriguez.

Presented and produced by Legendz Entertainment in association with MarvNation Promotions, “Battle of the Best” is headlined by the long awaited WBC Super Lightweight Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis (27-1, 23 KO’s) and can be seen live on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. including FITE and PPV.COM.

‘The Fighting Pride of Youngstown, Ohio’ Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini held the WBA Lightweight World Title for over two years in the early 80’s and was particularly known for his aggressive punching style which made him a fan favorite and highly popular with TV networks which drew record-breaking ratings for his fights. He retired in April 1992 with a record of 29-5 including 23 knockouts. In recent years he has served as a boxing analyst for numerous TV outlets.

Known as ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’, March Antonio Barrera, (67-7, 44 KOs), is a legend among boxing fans having competed in many unforgettable fights throughout his illustrious career that spanned 22 years. The three-division world champion is best known for his epic trilogy with Erik Morales in addition to remarkable battles with Naseem Hamed Johnny Tapia, Manny Pacquiao, Paulie Ayala and Juan Manuel Marquez. Barrera will be part of the Spanish language broadcast on November 26.

Raul ‘El Diamante’ Marquez, (41-4, 29 KOs), won the IBF Junior Middleweight World Title from Terry Norris on April 12, 1997. His highly successful career includes memorable fights with Anthony Stephens, Keith Mullings, Fernando Vargas, Yory Boy Campas, Jermain Taylor and Arthur Abraham. For the last ten years Marquez has been featured on Showtime Championship Boxing and ShoBox telecasts.

Cynthia Conte is highly regarded for her outstanding podcast, The Best Women’s Boxing Show PERIOD, extensive work reporting for Ring Magazine, hosting Hollywood Fight Nights broadcasts and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction events.

Ernesto Amador has worked for decades in the United States and Mexico on international boxing broadcasts and has become a staple at the sports’ biggest events with his exceptional reporting for his award-winning podcast ‘No Puedas Jugar Boxeo’. He will join Marco Antonio Barrera on the Spanish language broadcast.

Known as Boxing’s Crime Fighting Cutman for his work as homicide detective, Mike Rodriguez is a fixture in the corner of numerous world champions and top-rated contenders including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia and Dmitry Bivol.

Remaining tickets for ‘Battle of the Best’, starting at $39 for the live event can be purchased online at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746.