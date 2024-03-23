Callum Walsh wins again, stops Dauren Yeleussinov in nine

Fighting on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, Friday, March 15, in The Theater at Madison Square Garden, ‘King’ Callum Walsh continued to validate his status as the fastest-rising star in boxing.

Walsh scored a ninth-round stoppage of Dauren Yeleussinov in front of a massive crowd at the famed venue and a worldwide audience viewing UFC Fight Pass.

With the victory guided by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, the 23-year-old native of Cork, Ireland, improved his record to 10-0 with eight knockouts. Walsh also earned the WBC Continental Super Americas Welterweight Title with the dominant victory.

During a very busy fight week, in addition to making the media rounds in New York City and hosting the Final Press Conference in Madison Square Garden’s Chase Square, Walsh spent the week meeting with a large group of local dignitaries at the Irish Consulate and held a packed media photo shoot at the Empire State Building. He also received a wealth of publicity from numerous international and local newspapers and top sports outlets before and after the fight.

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions promoted the remarkable event. “It was a great St. Paddy’s Event last Friday, March 15. With all the numbers that have been tallied, ‘King’ Callum Walsh has clearly established himself as The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing,” said Loeffler.

“Callum’s fight night was in the Top 20 of all boxing events held in the historic Theater at Madison Square Garden; that’s a huge statement for only his second fight in New York City and the venue’s storied history. Callum’s event was also the highest-rated boxing show in the history of UFC Fight Pass. That’s a pretty big statement for someone 23 years old with only ten fights. The future will only get brighter for young ‘King’ Callum!”

Walsh will return to action on Friday, June 7, at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, CA, and headline live on UFC Fight Pass, with further details to be announced shortly.