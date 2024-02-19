Callum Walsh meets WWE legend CM Punk at UFC 298

Undefeated Super Welterweight, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), of Cork, Ireland took in the outstanding UFC 298 event from cageside on Saturday night from the sold-out Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Among the well-wishers for Callum which included a huge contingent of fans and media, were WWE Superstar CM Punk and famed UFC Octagon Announcer, Bruce Buffer.

The recently turned 23-year-old Walsh is deep in preparations with Hall of Fame Trainer, Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing Gym for his highly anticipated return on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, Friday, March 15 against hard-hitting Kazak veteran Dauren Yeleussinov,(11-3-1, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Said Walsh about his Saturday night, “UFC 298 was another great show and it’s always good to see the UFC fans. I appreciate their support and it motivates me more to perform in the boxing ring. Next fight up is March 15 back in New York City, where the Irish will turn up for a big kickoff to St Paddy’s weekend.”

Accompanying Walsh at UFC 298 was his promoter Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions, “Callum receives tremendous recognition from the UFC fans due to the support from Dana White and the worldwide reach of the UFC brand. We brought him down to the UFC Fan Experience and he got a great reception from the fans. We were on the Extra Rounds broadcast to promote his March 15 fight at Madison Square Garden as well as the other Hollywood Fight Nights boxing shows on UFC Fight Pass.”

Walsh vs Yeleussinov

Walsh vs. Yeleussinov, contested for the WBC Continental Super Welterweight Title, is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series. Tickets starting at $45 can be purchased at MSG.com.

Headlining at The Mecca of Boxing on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Walsh made a strong impression on the raucous boxing crowd in the famed venue with a dominant ten-round decision over top local prospect Ismael Villarreal, (13-1).

The March 15 event at Madison Square Garden will be the second straight year Walsh has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a headlining fight, previously defeating Wesley Tucker on March 16, 2023 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA in front of a huge contingent of Irish boxing fans.

Following a sensational 2023 with four victories, three by knockout, Walsh was named the Prospect of the Year by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in addition to being honored as the UFC FIGHT PASS Athlete of the Year.

A native of Kayindy, Kazakhstan and brother of 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yelussinov, Dauren considers Brooklyn, New York his second home. Fighting in Almaty, Kazakhstan on March 21, 2023, the southpaw Yelussinov knocked out Bakhrom Payazov in the second round. Seven of his ten knockouts have come in the first two rounds.