Callum Walsh holds court ahead of MSG headliner on March 15

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), of Cork, Ireland, hosted a large gathering of media on Saturday afternoon ahead of his highly anticipated return to The Mecca of Boxing, The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Walsh competes in the main event against Kazak veteran Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs), for a huge St. Patrick’s Day Weekend event on Friday, March 15, 2024, broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Joining Walsh at Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA were his Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach and Promoter Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions.

Following his workout, the 23-year-old Walsh stated, “I’m ready to put on a show for the fans on St Paddy’s weekend. I’ve put in a lot of work with Freddie and the team and I’m ready to shine at Madison Square Garden.”

Said Loeffler, “Callum looked razor sharp for his media training at the world-famous Wild Card Boxing Gym. He’s definitely ready to headline Madison Square Garden again.”

Walsh vs. Yeleussinov, contested over ten rounds for the WBC Continental Super Welterweight Title is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series. Tickets starting at $45 can be purchased at MSG.com.

Headlining at The Mecca of Boxing on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Walsh made a strong impression on the raucous boxing crowd in the famed venue with a dominant ten-round decision over top local prospect Ismael Villarreal, (13-1).

The March 15 event at Madison Square Garden will be the second straight year Walsh has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a headlining fight, previously defeating Wesley Tucker on March 16, 2023 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA in front of a huge contingent of Irish boxing fans.

Following a sensational 2023 with four victories, three by knockout, Walsh was named the Prospect of the Year by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in addition to being honored as the UFC FIGHT PASS Athlete of the Year.

A native of Kayindy, Kazakhstan and brother of 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yelussinov, Dauren considers Brooklyn, New York his second home. Fighting in Almaty, Kazakhstan on March 21, 2023, the southpaw Yelussinov knocked out Bakhrom Payazov in the second round. Seven of his ten knockouts have come in the first two rounds.