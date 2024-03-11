Full card set for Callum Walsh vs Dauren Yeleussinov at MSG

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the sensational full fight night card for the highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day Weekend boxing event this Friday, March 15 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The seven-fight March 15 event is headlined by The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), of Cork, Ireland clashing with hard-hitting Kazak veteran Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled ten rounder for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title.

Fighting in a ten-round battle for the WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight Title, Feargal McCrory, (15-0, 7 KOs), of Coalisland, Ireland faces hard-hitting Mexican veteran Carlos Carlson, (25-7, 16 KOs), winner of two of his last three fights by knockout.

Popular light heavyweight ‘Irish’ Joe Ward, (10-1, 6 KOs), of Moate, Ireland, fighting for the fifth time at The Mecca of Boxing, will make his return against veteran contender and fellow southpaw Derrick ‘Take it to the Bank’ Webster, (29-4-1, 14 KO’s), of Glassboro, NJ, over eight scheduled rounds.

Also returning to Madison Square Garden for the fifth time, all-action fighter Reshat ‘The Albanian Bear’ Mati, (14-0, 8 KOs), of Staten Island, NY will put his undefeated record on the line in an eight-round super lightweight contest against Monterrey, Mexico’s Irving ‘Poderoso’ Macias, (15-4, 10 KOs).

Longtime Long Island fan favorite, super lightweight Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin, (27-1, 23 KOs), currently riding a six-fight winning streak battles Ecuadorian warrior Jose Angulo

(16-7, 9 KOs), in a scheduled eight-rounder.

Six-time New York City Women’s Golden Gloves Champion and NYPD officer, Nisa Rodriguez makes her highly anticipated professional debut in a four-round super middleweight bout against Jozette Cotton, a veteran of four professional bouts.

Opening up the card, undefeated Ridgewood, NY heavyweight Giovanni Scuderi, (9-0, 4 KOs), faces Brandon Carmack, (7-3-2, 4 KOs), of Kansas City, MO.

The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend event is presented as part of 360 Promotions’ nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 6:15 p.m. Remaining tickets starting at $45 can be purchased at MSG.com.