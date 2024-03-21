Floyd Mayweather blamed for doubts over Haney vs Garcia fight

Floyd Mayweather has taken the brunt of Ryan Garcia’s anger over attempts to stop the Devin Haney fight going ahead on April 20.

Concerns over Garcia’s state of mind, which has subsided over the last 48 hours, were laid on the table in an exchange between Garcia and a YouTube channel owner.

Floyd Mayweather blamed for Haney vs Garcia worries

Ben Thompson of FightHype, the only boxing news outlet Mayweather speaks exclusively to apart from podcasts, commented on Garcia’s struggles.

Like World Boxing News, Thompson thinks some serious thought has to go into allowing Garcia to enter the ring with Haney in a few weeks. ‘Kingry’ has displayed worrying behavior and has not accounted for many of his claims and accusations against others. He’s also threatened to harm himself and drank alcohol during camp.

Addressing Thompson’s concerns, Garcia pointed the finger at Mayweather.

“My whole thing is how you said this fight needs to be stopped. It needs to be canceled. I know that you’re working for Floyd. And Floyd probably told you to try to make my s*** go down,” Garcia said. “But, I need you to know that this fight is going on. Nobody can stop it. Nor FightHype nor Floyd Mayweather.

“Nobody’s going to stop this fight because I’m perfectly fine. And I’ve been training very hard. And you know I love you, Ben,” he added.

Garcia has spent time with Mayweather before the announcement of the Haney fight. The boxing legend had advised Garcia to face Rolly Romero instead, potentially leading to assumptions in the exchange with Thompson.

De La Hoya

For now, the fight is on. Although not clued up on Garcia’s mentality, Promoter Oscar De La Hoya believes that the event will press on as long as he’s physically in shape.

“As you see, posting his boxing videos, he looks in great shape with his speed, power, and conditioning,” De La Hoya told FightHuib TV. “I haven’t been in his gym. I’m not a doctor. I’m his promoter. I don’t understand what’s going on [in his head]. I can’t read his mind. But what I’m seeing now – what he’s showing me – is a lot of hard work and discipline.

“I told him, ‘That’s what people want to see from you. Train. Fight. Do what you do best. And if you want to get on your phone after your fight, so be it,” De La Hoya said. “But when you’re training, you’re staying focused.’ And that’s what he’s doing. He gets it.”

