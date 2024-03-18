Oscar De La Hoya to attend IBHOF Banquet of Champions

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is pleased to announce that Hall of Famer “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya will attend the Banquet of Champions and other events planned for planned for the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend set for June 6-9.

“From Olympic gold to world titles in six divisions, Oscar De La Hoya captured the imagination of boxing fans around the world,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming ‘The Golden Boy’ back to Canastota for the Hall of Fame’s 35th Anniversary celebration.”

De La Hoya capped a 223-5 (153 KOs) amateur career by capturing lightweight gold at the 1992 Olympic Games. He turned pro the same year and captured his first world title – the WBO super featherweight – in only his 12th pro bout and would go on to win 10 world titles in six weight divisions. Among the champions he defeated include Jorge Paez, John John Molina, Rafael Ruelas, Genaro Hernandez, Ike Quartey, Fernando Vargas, Ricardo Mayorga and Hall of Famers Hector Camacho, Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker and Arturo Gatti.

One of the biggest pay per view attractions in boxing history. De La Hoya retired in 2008 with a pro record of 39-6 (30 KOs). In 2002 he established promotional powerhouse Golden Boy Promotions. In 2014 “The Golden Boy” was elected into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including the Class of 2024, returning Hall of Famers and special guests will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.