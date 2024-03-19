Tim Tszyu gets Terence Crawford order after Keith Thurman switch

Tim Tszyu will face Terence Crawford next after the WBO sanctioned a title defense following the withdrawal of Keith Thurman.

Undefeated Tszyu is pitted against contender Sebastian Fundora for the WBO and the vacant WBC super welterweight title after Thurman injured a bicep.

Saving Al Haymon’s first PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video, the winner of the Saturday, March 30 clash from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for a huge fight.

Tszyu was initially scheduled to face two-time world champion Thurman. “One Time” was forced to withdraw after suffering a bicep injury in training.

Tim Tszyu vs Terence Crawford

WBO President Paco Valcarcel confirmed that his organization would sanction Tszyu vs. Fundora based on the stipulation that the winner immediately negotiates with the mandatory challenger. That man is Crawford, who now has a path to winning unified titles in a third division.

Crawford became undisputed at 140 and 147. ‘Bud’ will jump at the chance to fight for two titles at 154,

Valcarcel said: “WBO will sanction Tszyu vs Fundora. The winner must face the WBO mandatory challenger [Crawford] within 180 days. Negotiations for WBO mandatory commitment must be started five days after the fight.”

Fans can expect Crawford vs Tszyu in the summer if the new headliner goes how it’s expected to. Fundora comes into the fight on the back of a knockout loss. Fundora had already been preparing to compete in the PPV opener [against Serhii Bohachuck] before being moved up to the main event.

Tszyu vs Fundora information

The pay-per-view will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event.

Plus WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara duels Australia’s Michael Zerafa in a 12-round attraction.

The pay-per-view opener will now see WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez defending his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova.

Martinez vs. Cordova had initially been scheduled to appear in prelims action.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can continue to access the telecast through PPV.com, as well as traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Preceding the pay-per-view will be a two-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, topped by rising middleweight Elijah García taking on contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction.

Bohachuk opponent

Kicking off the stream will be exciting 154-pound contenders Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza battling for the Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title.

Bohachuk had been originally scheduled to face Fundora before the changes to the lineup. The two matchups will be free to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.

