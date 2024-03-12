WBC reminds boxers how to sign up for Clean Boxing Program

World Boxing Council chiefs have reminded boxers about signing up for the Clean Boxing Program.

Boxers need to be involved if they plan to remain in the WBC top fifteen ratings in any division.

Here’s what the WBC states fighters need to do.

As we know, the Clean Boxing Program was established in 2016, and at the beginning, it was only implemented for male boxers; however, by 2019, it was extended to women’s boxing.

It is essential to mention that all ranked boxers up to 15 (men) and up to 5 (women) have a period of 90 days to register, which is done by completing three forms: Registration, Athlete Whereabouts, and Therapeutic Use.

How do I register, and what are my commitments as an athlete?

To be part of the CBP, it is necessary to fill out three forms: Registration, Athlete Location, and Therapeutic Use, and send them along with a photograph to the email contact@wbcboxing.com.

Understand what doping is and take the time to watch the webinar that VADA and the WBC have prepared for athletes: https://wbcboxing.com/WBCVADA/

Inform the changes in the location if they differ from the information given in the first instance in the forms, and provide facilities for collecting samples.

Comply with the resolutions issued by VADA and the WBC.

Know the list of prohibited substances issued by VADA, which you can consult at the following link: https://wbcboxing.com/en/voluntary-anti-doping-association-official-prohibited-list/

Doping is considered an unsportsmanlike practice since it improves performance dishonestly, is strictly prohibited in all sports, and is essential in combat sports as it can cause irreversible damage that not only puts you at risk of health but can lead to the DEATH of your or your opponent.

As we have emphasized on numerous occasions, remember that Your body is your responsibility! as an athlete, you have the ABSOLUTE OBLIGATION to know what you put into your body.