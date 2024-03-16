Ryan Garcia situation reaches worrying crescendo, fight likely OFF

Ryan Garcia’s current plight reached a worrying crescendo on Friday night as the super lightweight boxer struggles with serious issues.

Garcia made threats to harm himself, drank alcohol, refused a New York State Athletic Commission mental health evaluation, and disabled his social media.

“Kingry” has been going through some manic episode for the last couple of weeks, stemming from the announcement that he would face Devin Haney on April 20.

Since then, the press tour turned into a brown blizzard before Garcia spiraled out of control in a tirade of abuse, allegations, and wild claims.

This all came to a head when Garcia began targeting celebrities like Katy Perry before telling his followers he wanted to run for President.

Ryan Garcia’s worrying posts before social media was deleted

The fighter said, “There will also be no secrets with the American people anymore. There is no such thing as classified files. You guys will know everything. I got your back. You need to have mine. Please help me become President and let God’s will be bone, not mine.”

He added: I was told by people in my comments about the issue it would be by giving every American one million dollars. They said something along the lines of this quote.

“You are going to collapse the economy by giving everyone one million dollars.”

Garcia added: “I’m offering Americans one million dollars each. This is a no-brainer. Can we get a change of age requirement for the presidency? What must we do to make this happen?

“Going to Make some calls. My first move as President is to make this land of the free and give every American one million dollars in payments!”

Mental health evaluation

Before Garcia’s two-week episode reached boiling point, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman stated he was in touch with the New York State Athletic Commission himself.

Sulaiman is part of an intervention team that hoped Garcia would agree to be evaluated before committing fully to the fight.

“We’re in direct talks with the New York Commission where the fight is to take place,” Sulaiman told talkSPORT. “And, you know, social media is so good, but it is so bad at the same time.

“It’s a blessing you can reach millions of people. But at the same time, when something is negative, it’s a forum where so many people can express their anger, bitterness, and hatred.

“So social media is a matter that everyone has to deal with extreme concern and responsibility. With the postings by Ryan Garcia, of course, there has come a lot of concern in a diverse array of topics.

“But I have spoken to him. He’s a very nice kid. He has a full training camp going on. I believe he will be in a position to fight, but we are addressing the situation without a doubt.”

Garcia’s refusal to be assessed would see the bout called off anyway. Therefore, if he does agree, all signs are pointed to the Haney fight being saved for another day.

If a boxer is making threats to self-harm and putting those around him into deep concern, it’s doubtful he’ll be allowed to take punches to the head.

CTE could also be a factor here, so those professionals who get access to Garcia must tread carefully and test every eventuality.

