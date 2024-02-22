Mixed reaction as Haney vs Garcia is forced out of Las Vegas

News broke late on Wednesday that the eagerly-anticipated Haney vs Garcia fight will no longer occur in Las Vegas.

World Boxing News understands that dates in the region were deemed unworkable, mainly due to the Canelo Alvarez event taking place two weeks later.

Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya tried to secure a spot in the world’s boxing capital for the Pay Per View. However, it proved easier to switch to New York.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will now host as Devin Haney puts his WBC super lightweight title on the line against Ryan Garcia. The New York venue has been starved of big-name attractions since Gervonta Davis faced Rolly Romero there in 2022.

Deontay Wilder, who made the place his home for a while, has since moved on to Vegas and Saudi Arabia. New York will finally get a super-fight as Haney and Garcia battle it out for the title.

A two-city press tour will take place next week to seal the deal. Both fighters need to ramp up the bad blood for the fans. In information received by WBN regarding the tour, the pair will stop off at Times Square on Tuesday before moving on to Los Angeles two days later.

Meanwhile, the reaction to New York getting the nod over Los Angeles took contrasting comments. Bill Haney was among the positives.

“It is going to be a blood bath in Brooklyn, NY,” he promised.

While fighter Mykal Fox asked: “They’re putting two west coast fighters in Brooklyn?”

Haney vs Garcia press tour information

Former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will host a multi-city press tour to promote their 12-round world championship clash, with exclusive stops in New York City and Los Angeles. Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing present the fight night.

The mega-event will occur on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the US.

NEW YORK CITY – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

WHEN: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

WHERE:

Palladium Times Square

1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

LOS ANGELES – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

WHEN: Thursday, February 29, 2024

WHERE:

AVALON Hollywood

1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship that Golden Boy Promotions presents in association with Haney Promotions, Kingry Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The event will occur on Saturday, April 20, on DAZN PPV. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.