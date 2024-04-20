LIVE: Haney vs Garcia results from Barclays Center

LIVE COVERAGE

World Boxing News provides live results from the Haney vs Garcia Pay Per View event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Devin Haney battles Ryan Garcia in a twelve-round super lightweight world championship clash at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In chief support, undefeated, 140-pound contender Arnold Barboza Jr. faces Sean McComb.

Also, on the DAZN PPV telecast, Bektemir Melikuziev battles the unbeaten Pierre Dibombe. The WBA interim super flyweight belt is up for grabs as John “Scrappy” Ramirez takes on David Jimenez.

Opening the DAZN PPV, Charles Conwell puts his perfect record on the line against Nathaniel Gallimore.

Remaining bouts

Prelims – DAZN YouTube from 4.30 pm ET / 1.30 pm PT / 9.30 pm UK.

Jonathan Canas vs Markus Bowes – Lightweight [4]

Shamar Canal vs Pedro Borgaro – Lightweight [6]

Darius Fulghum vs Cristian Olivas – Super middleweight [8]

Amari Jones vs Armel Mbumba-Yassa – Middleweight [8]

Kevin Newman II vs Eric Robles – Super middleweight [8]

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Vaughn Alexander – Super middleweight [10]

Pay Per View – DAZN PPV from 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am UK.

Charles Conwell vs Nathaniel Gallimore – Super welterweight [10]

John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs David Jimenez – Interim WBA Super flyweight title [12]

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe – Super middleweight [10]

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb – Super lightweight [10]

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia – Super lightweights [12]

*Haney’s title is not on the line as Garcia missed weight by 3.2 lbs.

Info

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship that Golden Boy Promotions presents in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing.

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship that Golden Boy Promotions presents in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing.

The event will occur on Saturday, April 20, on DAZN PPV live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. US PPV costs $89.99. UK viewers can purchase for £19.99.

