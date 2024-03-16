Roberto Duran, 72, suffers ‘health complication due to AV blockage’

WBN can report that boxing great Roberto Duran is receiving medical treatment for a heart problem, as revealed by his family.

Duran, 72, saw the sport rally around him as he continues to fight off what is described as an ‘AV blockage complication.’

According to medical experts, an AV blockage is a “heart rhythm disorder that causes the heart to beat more slowly than it should. It’s caused by communication problems within the heart’s electrical conduction system.”

Hands of Stone’s condition was first reported on social media.

“The Durán family reports that our champion suffered a health complication due to a Complete Auriculoventricular “Complete AV Blockage.” We await the results to share more information about your health later.

“Thanks to our family, friends, and all his supporters. Keep him in your prayers.”

World Boxing Association chiefs, who remain close to Duran, offered a statement on his progress.

“The World Boxing Association sends its best wishes to the legend Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, who is going through a complicated health condition, as reported by his entourage through the Panamanian’s social networks.

A great champion

“Duran is one of the greatest living legends of boxing. He is a great WBA champion who has been an ally in dozens of activities of the pioneer organization. Duran is always ready to be part of the events organized by the oldest body in the world.

“The entity has been in constant communication with Durán’s entourage. Duran is in the hospital and undergoing the respective tests to learn about the situation. In the communication, it was reported that it is a complete atrioventricular, a heart condition.

“The organization wishes a speedy recovery to the champion. We also hope that he will soon be able to resume his activities as the great world figure he is.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman added: “Continue to pray for the health and recovery of our dearest champion and friend, Roberto Durán.”

