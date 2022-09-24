Sons of Tommy Morrison, Roberto Duran top Oct 22 Triller event

Sons of legends will appear together on the same bill as Tommy Morrison and Roberto Duran’s offspring feature on Triller Fight Club.

Alongside Ares Entertainment, Triller announced plans for their “Lineage of Greatness II” event.

World champions are in the blood of all four headliners for an outstanding evening of professional boxing on Saturday, October 22, at Memorial Hall in Kansas City.

The card will be broadcast live globally on FITE.

Tommy Morrison and Roberto Duran’s sons

Featured on the card in separate fights will be undefeated heavyweight contender Kenzie “TCB” Morrison [20-0, 18 KOs].

Junior lightweight contender Jose Luis Castillo Jr. [24-3, 18 KOs].

Welterweight prospect Roberto Duran Jr. [9-2, 7 KOs].

The pro debut of middleweight Steve Cunningham Jr.

Notable guest commentators on the broadcast will be “The Voice of Combat Sports,” Sean Wheelock, and Amir Tyson, the son of one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time.

“The strategic partnership with Ares Entertainment and the principals, Joe Kelly and Michael Abul, presents tremendous opportunities domestically and abroad.

“The aim is to develop future stars of boxing, legendary match-ups, and blockbuster PPV fights,” David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club, said.

“The Lineage of Greatness II solidifies a new genre of boxing. It brings the sons of world champions to the center stage, giving fans amazing bouts coupled with significant nostalgia.”

Lineage of Greatness II Ticket information

Advance tickets for “Lineage of Greatness II” start at $35 and are now on sale through Eventbrite.

Memorial Hall is located at 600 North Seventh Street, Kansas City, KS 66101. Doors will open on the night of the event at 7:00 p.m.

Son of the former heavyweight world champion Tommy Morrison, Kenzie Morrison, holder of the WBC-USNBC heavyweight title, has carved an exceptionally successful career of his own.

Kenzie is known for his tremendous knockout power. Morrison has stunned boxing crowds with seven consecutive stoppages, six in the first round.

Most recently, Morrison dominated and stopped the now infamous Hasim Rahman Jr. in the fifth round on April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.

Son of Mexican boxing icon Jose Luis Castillo, the hard-punching Luis Castillo Jr., displayed his father’s heavy hands.

He holds a warrior spirit since turning professional in 2013.

The former professional soccer player with Buhos Unision F.C. in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, has knocked out his last eight opponents.

He will be making his United States debut at “Lineage of Greatness II.”

Son of legendary hall of famer Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran, Roberto Duran Jr., fighting out of Miami, FL, has carried his father’s skills and power into the professional ranks.

Duran had four big wins in 2021 and three by knockout. But he will look to bounce back into the win column.

It follows a hotly contested decision loss to Arturo Moreno on April 29, 2022.

After an outstanding amateur run, Steve Cunningham Jr. will make his highly-anticipated professional debut in a bout scheduled for four rounds.

He is the son of former cruiserweight world champion Steve “USS” Cunningham.

Additional bouts and details on “Lineage of Greatness II” will be announced shortly.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.