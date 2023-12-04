Luis DeCubas Sr. discusses working with Roberto Duran

In the world of boxing, where legends are born and legacies are carved in history, there are few promoters whose names resonate through the ages.

Among them stands Luis DeCubas Sr., a veteran boxing promoter whose career spans over four decades, marked by the iconic journey alongside one of boxing’s most icon fighters, Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran.

Duran, hailing from Panama City, Panama, emerged as one of the most revered boxers in the sport’s history, with an impressive record of 103 wins, 16 losses, and 70 knockouts. However, it was DeCubas Sr. who orchestrated the revival and elevation of Duran’s career, promoting some of the most historic fights that defined the boxer’s legacy.

One of the pivotal moments came when Duran faced Iran Barkley, a bout that saw Duran clinch the WBC middleweight title by a split decision.

DeCubas’s strategic promotions and management played a crucial role in resurrecting Duran’s career during this fight, marking a triumphant return to the top tier of boxing.

“It was incredible to see Duran win the middleweight title against Iran Barkley, wow that was a monumental moment in my career,” stated DeCubas who was just nominated for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. “We took that momentum and parlayed his remaining fights into a very lucrative journey to end his career.”

DeCubas’s partnership with Duran extended to some of the most electrifying fights in boxing history. He promoted Duran’s historic third match against the legendary “Sugar” Ray Leonard, a showdown that captivated the world.

Their collaboration also witnessed two intense encounters with Vinny “Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza, showcasing Duran’s resilience and skill inside the ring. The alliance between DeCubas and Duran was further solidified through two remarkable fights against Hector “Macho” Camacho.

“Working with Roberto Duran was an honor and a privilege,” said DeCubas Sr. as he reflected on the incredible journey he encountered alongside Roberto Duran, as he shares his sentiments about the experience.

“It wasn’t easy guiding Duran’s career, there was a lot going on behind the scenes that no one can imagine. When you’re dealing with an iconic fighter like Roberto Duran, you must have a strong will to keep everything intact. Promoting his final days as a boxer was truly remarkable.”

DeCubas’s expertise in navigating the complex world of boxing promotion, coupled with Duran’s raw talent and determination, resulted in millions of dollars earned for both parties. Their collaboration stands as a testament to the power of a promoter-athlete partnership and its ability to carve out moments that transcend sport.

Till this day, the friendship of Luis DeCubas Sr. and Roberto Duran, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007, remains strong.

Their partnership stands as a testament to the heights that can be reached when talent, loyalty, and astute promotion converge is executed in the squared circle.