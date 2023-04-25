‘Regular’ WBA champion calls out Canelo mandatory Benavidez

David Morrell Jr. has called out Canelo Alvarez’s mandatory David Benavidez to face him later this year after his latest triumph.

The WBA Super Middleweight regular champion, 9-0, 8 KOs, has expressed his desire to fight the current WBC interim title holder.

In his next fight, Morrell wants to battle Benavidez [27-0, 23 KOs]. The challenge comes after he made waves with his impressive victory over Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs).

He scored a first-round knockout on the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight undercard.

David Morrell calls out David Benavidez

Promoted by Warriors Boxing, Morrell has impressed the boxing world with his impressive performances. Morrell is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The undefeated champion is looking for more significant challenges. A fight against Benavidez is something he has set his sights on.

“I’ll say it, and I’ll repeat it, I want to fight the best, and David Benavidez is one of the best in the division,” said Morrell Jr.

“Millions of fans got to see what I’m all about. I believe I have the skills to beat him. He is a warrior who never backs down from a fight, so I expect him to take the challenge.

“This is a fight I know that fans want to see. The winner can be next in line to fight Canelo. I’m the real monster. I’m ready to prove it in the ring.”

Morrell Jr. has also announced that he dedicated this fight to Autism Awareness.

The champion has a personal connection to the cause, as he has many close friends dealing with the condition.

“I want to use my platform to raise awareness for autism,” said Morrell Jr. “Some of my closest friends have kids with autism.

“They are an inspiration to me. I want to do everything I can to support them.”

Canelo Alvarez

Morrell Jr.’s dedication to the cause has garnered support from the boxing community. Fans are eager to see him in the ring once again.

A potential fight against Benavidez would be a highly anticipated matchup and could unify the WBA and WBC titles.

The boxing world eagerly awaits the announcement of this potential matchup and looks forward to seeing Morrell Jr. continue to shine both in and out of the ring.

Benavidez is at a loose end as Canelo seems disinterested in facing his stipulated challenger. Canelo has to beat John Ryder on May 6 and then wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.