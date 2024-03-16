Floyd Mayweather: 1996 to 2015 – A Legacy

Floyd Mayweather secured one of the most impressive legacies in the sport, from making his pro debut in 1996 to finalizing his status by defeating Manny Pacquiao.

The Son of Floyd Mayweather Sr, nephew and pupil of the former World Champion Roger “Black Mamba” Mayweather, Floyd Jr. From Grand Rapids, Michigan, started boxing virtually as soon as he could walk.

With The Sweet Science coursing through his veins, the young natural debuted as a professional in October 1996, defeating Roberto Apodaca by KO.

With an undefeated record, Mayweather firmly set his sights on the WBC super featherweight championship. He fought for the title on October 3rd, 1998, against Genaro Hernandez, comprehensively dominating him until round 8, when Genaro’s corner didn’t allow their man to continue.

He defended his title eight times. Then he climbed up to the lightweight division, where the WBC champion was Jose Luis Castillo.

Despite a left shoulder injury, Floyd effectively used his jab against Castillo in the first rounds, and Castillo would try to shorten the distance, winning some rounds. Mayweather would become the new WBC lightweight Champion by unanimous decision.

He defended the WBC lightweight crown three times, but he would leave it vacant to advance to the super lightweight division.

Floyd Mayweather’s legacy

In June 2005, he faced the then WBC super lightweight Champion Arturo Gatti, snatching the crown from him with a brilliant seventh-round stoppage.

Without making defenses, Mayweather decided to conquer the WBC welterweight championship, and he fought against tough Argentinian Carlos Baldomir. The fight lasted the complete 12 rounds, with Floyd winning unanimously.

On May 5th, 2007, he fought against Oscar De La Hoya, With the WBC super welterweight belt on the line. This fight will remain in history for being one of the most anticipated changing of the guards in history.

The bout ended in a split decision, and the announcer declared Mayweather the new champion and boxing’s PPV leader. That night was one of the most important of Floyd’s career, as with this exceptional triumph, he’d become a world champion in five different weight categories.

Then he had a “last” fight in this division, where he put his WBC welterweight title on the line against Ricky Hatton, announcing his retirement after winning by a TKO.

After some time of inactivity, Mayweather returned to the ring “better than ever,” facing and beating rivals Juan Manuel Márquez, Shane Mosley, Víctor Ortiz, Saul Álvarez, and Marcos “Chino” Maidana [twice], simultaneously defending his WBC welterweight and super welterweight crowns.

The zenith challenge finally arrived against Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Mayweather won to complete an unreal 19 years in the sport.

