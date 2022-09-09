Juan Manuel Marquez praises, questions Gervonta Davis in equal measure

Juan Manuel Marquez aired his thoughts on Gervonta Davis fighting Ryan Garcia but questioned why the Pay Per View star avoided an Isaac Cruz rematch.

The Mexican legend, who is now a promoter with Pro Box TV, firstly explained why Davis has too much for Garcia.

Juan Manuel Marquez

I think Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is a great fight,” said Marquez on the latest episode of Pro Box TV Podcast alongside partners Roy Jones Jr. and Antonio Tarver. “But Gervonta Davis is a good fighter.

“He’s a southpaw, maybe the most challenging southpaw fighter in the world right now. He has intelligence and comes to fight.

“I think Ryan Garcia has the speed. He’s taller than Gervonta Davis, but the spirit is the most important thing in this fight.

“The spirit for me is with Gervonta Davis,” he added.

Gervonta Davis vs Cruz II

Discussing a potential return between Davis and Cruz, Marquez was unhappy that a second fight couldn’t be made.

“He’s a great fighter with a lot of heart,” said Marquez to Fight Hub TV of Cruz. “He’s not the most technical, but he hits hard.

“Cruz gave Gervonta Davis a great fight. Gervonta Davis doesn’t want a rematch. He doesn’t even want to see a photo of him.”

On what Cruz should do if Davis is off the table, “Dinamita” added: “Pitbull Cruz isn’t a pure boxer, but he has a lot of heart, and he delivers.

“I’d like to see him wait for the winner of Haney vs. Kambosos. He can be undisputed, and then why not fight Gervonta?

“It would be good to see, but why not fight the winner between Haney and Kambosos and then do the rematch?”

Pitbull

In comparison between Cruz and Mike Tyson, Marquez stated: “He’s a strong fighter, hits hard, and looks for his opponents.

“It’s important, and people want to see that [knockouts]. You got to remember how happy people were in Los Angeles because he turned up, and people like seeing exciting fighters.

“Look, Pitbull is coming. Gallo Estrada is coming. He had a tough win over Cortes, and that wasn’t easy. But we have the quality of Gallo Estrada. Great technique.

“He was out of the ring for a year, but you can tell he likes to train and let his hands go. Mexican boxing has a lot of talent.

“It’s just a question of time. Who is the next big figure?”

