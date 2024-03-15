Ryan Garcia fight has to be called off NOW after unbelievable run

Ryan Garcia ran around Dallas this week in preparation for his clash with Devin Haney on April 20. It was no ordinary run.

The Golden Boy star, who has not stopped posting on social media manically in at least a couple of weeks, caused controversy once again.

Ryan Garcia goes off on a run

Fears over his mental state intensified for the third time as he embarked on pounding the streets and asking passers-by if they supported pedophiles. If they didn’t answer the question quickly, Garcia would say they supported the practice.

It was shocking to watch, and the fact Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya chooses to ignore the behavior is even worse. Broadcasters DAZN continue to post only good footage of Garcia, and they, too, do not address the comments made in the posts.

Fans are highly concerned about the well-being of Garcia, who has been unhinged for some time now. Garcia’s behavior has been off the chain since the press tour with Haney, as his opponent struggles to work out what’s going on.

Haney initially stated Garcia was acting to drum up support for the fight. But in a later exchange, Haney changed his mind and agreed with most of those witnessing the meltdown.

World Boxing News has called for the fight to be canceled for the last fortnight after Garcia released a video of himself in between press conferences smoking and drinking.

Former world champion Ishe Smith agrees that something must be done. He asked: “At what point do people start taking Garcia seriously and realize something is wrong with his mental health?”

Call the fight off

Since the first red flags, Garcia has promised to leave social media until after the fight on more than one occasion. Late on Thursday, it happened again. Whether that lasts is highly doubtful, as Garcia hasn’t been able to wean himself off any platform whatsoever.

Despite the outlandish claims from Garcia, which there are too many to name, some still see it as a ploy to sell the Haney Pay Per View. If this is the case, Ryan Garcia may be the best actor in the world and should potentially focus on a new profession if he loses to Haney next month.

But the buck stops with De La Hoya and Golden Boy. If they don’t pull their man out of the fight or at least conduct a mental evaluation before he enters the ring, they will be held responsible if anything bad happens during the event.

