Ryan Garcia ‘gagged’ to save Devin Haney PPV close to collapse

Ryan Garcia was gagged by powers attempting to save a Pay-Per-View with Devin Haney on April 20 due to what’s been called a ‘genuine psychotic episode.’

Garcia was in a manic state, holed up in a hotel room and posting conspiracy after conspiracy in allegations that made little sense. It was clear Garcia was going through some mental anguish as the clock began ticking on a fight with Haney.

WBN contacted people who had a direct influence on the situation with Garcia. World Boxing News was told that ‘we are working on it’ to get Ryan Garcia the help he obviously needed.

Ryan Garcia ‘gagged’

However, less than 24 hours late, Garcia posted a video of himself clearly reading from a script and wearing a crown of thorns on his head.

He stated he was ‘here to announce his return back to Instagram,” looking directly at a dummy card. He added that the Haney fight was still on, and he ‘would give ‘five weeks of super-focus’ to save the event.

Garcia concluded: “The fight is still on. Although it was a rough three days, I’m safe. It may have felt as if it was some type of episode, but I can assure you it wasn’t. But with that being said. I am going to, for the moment, put that battle to the side to defeat Devil Haney.”

During that ‘rough’ period for Garcia, he has alleged a kidnap plot and human trafficking by ‘elites,’ says he’s seen aliens or UFOs, been abused as a two-year-old, and made to watch abuse under duress. He also claims he’s been asked to speak to the Israeli Prime Minister to help with a Gaza ceasefire and called Elon Musk the Anti-Christ.

It certainly was rough, and not just on Garcia. However, his opponent, Haney, believes Garcia has been acting for over a week.

“Give Ryan an Oscar, please. This is all an act. The fight is happening on April 20. He’s just playing crazy to “sell it,” which is weird because it’s people who are actually crazy out there, but he’s just acting for attention.”

A fan claimed Garcia’s Instagram video was the Oscar winner, though. They said: “Did they put Ryan Garcia under mind control on his return to Instagram?”

Another added: “It looks like Ryan Garcia is reading off a transcript. He’s being gagged to save the show.”

Concern from the combat world

Sean Strickland joined many concerned about Garcia despite exchanging angry words with the boxer. Afterward, Stickland wrote: “Well, I feel bad making fun of Ryan. But this man is genuinely having a psychotic episode – CTE, drugs – who knows?

“After he’s through this, he should really rethink who his friends are – parasites. Man, if I had a buddy losing it like this, I’d be the first one checking on him. It’s odd no one is trying to pull him back.”

Promoter Lou DiBella expressed his concern.

“I’m praying for Ryan Garcia right now. He’s in a bad place. I hope he finds health and comfort. This isn’t about boxing. This isn’t a promotional tactic.”

“I don’t know what’s going on with Ryan Garcia, but it’s obvious he’s not mentally stable,” added Coach Kevin Cunningham.

Ex-world champion Andre Berto stated: “The way Ryan’s been acting, I don’t think it’s going to be a fight. I pray that he’s okay, though. This is the part of this fame and money that isn’t talked about enough. It can get really dark and spooky, too.”

Oscar De La Hoya

Once Garcia had assured fans the fight was on with his preemptive speech, the man he wanted to face on April 20 blamed Oscar De La Hoya for not doing enough to help.

“F*** Golden Girl. As someone who suffered from a mental health crisis, Oscar should’ve been the first one to step up and protect Ryan from himself.

“But instead, he’s dead silent because he’s too busy trying to milk his only cash cow before the contract goes t*** up. Shame on you, Oscar, for not standing up for the kid when he needs you the most.”

The fight is on, but for how long?

