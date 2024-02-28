Ryan Garcia’s voice and sobriety questioned on Devin Haney tour

Ryan Garcia cruised into fight week without a care in the world, but it soon turned ugly during the Devin Haney press tour.

In the first round of interviews, comments on Garcia’s voice were evident. Many noticed a considerable husky change, which was questioned as he spoke to reporters.

Ryan Garcia’s voice

“Has anyone else noticed that Ryan Garcia’s voice has changed? He’s had a hoarse throat for a few weeks now,” said one.

Another added: “I got the vibe that he was on something during the MMA hour interview. Not good going into a fight with Haney.”

Heading to the press conference, where fireworks were predicted, Garcia and Haney undoubtedly talked up the fight. Haney, who puts his WBC super lightweight title on the line, kept things civil to an extent.

“DAZN, they put the bounty up. On April 20, I’m capturing the bounty. We are coming home with the victory inshallah,” he said at one point.

Devin Haney accuses Garcia of being drunk

But the air altered when Garcia arrived to take his place on a custom-built throne. Haney went straight for the jugular.

“You’ve been drinking. I can smell it on your breath,” Haney pointed out, adding further to the questions over Garcia’s speaking tone.

Garcia fired back: “I’ll drink a beer and still beat the f*** out of you. How about I beat the f*** out of you?”

There weren’t many falling for those words as Garcia is an underdog to defeat Haney. “The Dream” has looked assured against top-level opposition of late. Garcia, with all the confidence in the world, still has to get over the hurdle of being stopped by Gervonta Davis and wanting no more.

Like two animals heading into battle to see who takes over the pride, the fighting talk continued from Garcia.

“When I first came into the game, I just wanted to make a bunch of money. I did that. But now I want to go for the legacy. I want to go for the belts and Devin’s in the way,” said the Golden Boy star.

“I’m on my vengeance arc. I’m ready to get back in blood in everything, so I’m coming straight for his neck. I promise you, I’m coming straight for you. It’s going to be ugly.”

Golden Boy Promotions presents the fight in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

