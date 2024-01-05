Krzysztof Glowacki denies moving to MMA due to steroid ban

Krzysztof Głowacki has denied wrongdoing after testing positive for a banned substance and receiving a four-year ban.

Glowacki, who is currently competing in MMA, told fans he’s never taken steroids in his life.

“Due to reports regarding my use of doping, I feel obliged to make a statement, mainly for my fans,” said Glowacki.

“I haven’t used any prohibited substances my entire career. The fight against Riakporhe took place over a year ago.

“It was obvious that I would adhere to anti-doping tests, as I have throughout my career.

“I was always under the supervision of the Clean Boxing Program, which controls the anti-doping authority. They had the right to test me at any time and place, which they did several times. The results were always impeccable.

Krzysztof Głowacki tests positive

“A few months after the fight with the Englishman, I read the message e-mail regarding detecting trace amounts of boldenone metabolite in a urine sample.

“It should be noted that boldenone improves appetite and muscle definition. It is very important in some sports, especially bodybuilding, which has nothing to do with endurance sports.

“As you can see, during the fight, I didn’t look like someone with an athletic build, which would confirm using the above measure.”

Polish professional boxer Krzysztof Glowacki receives four-year ban following Anti-Doping Rule Violations for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance (boldenone). ➡️ https://t.co/bzI37u3MVP pic.twitter.com/oVPvGwqn6I — UK Anti-Doping (@ukantidoping) January 2, 2024

UKAD’s statement on Glowacki read as follows:

Polish professional boxer Krzysztof Glowacki has been banned from all sports for a period of four years following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance.

On 21 January 2023, UKAD collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr Glowacki after his fight against Richard Riakporhe at the AO Arena in Manchester. Analysis of Mr. Glowacki’s Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for boldenone and its Metabolite, 17β-hydroxy-5β-androst-1-en-3-one.

Boldenone steroid

Boldenone is listed under section S1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Prohibited List as an anabolic androgenic steroid. It is a non-specified substance that is prohibited in sports at all times.

On 6 April 2023, UKAD notified Mr Glowacki that he may have committed two ADRVs contrary to Article 2.1 (Presence of a Prohibited Substance in an Athlete’s Sample) and 2.2 (Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or Prohibited Method) of the 2021 UK Anti-Doping Rules (‘ADR’). UKAD also provisionally suspended Mr Glowacki from all Code-compliant sports from this date.

On 2 June 2023, UKAD charged Mr Glowacki with both ADRVs. Mr Glowacki responded on 12 June 2023, denying the ADRVs and asserting that he had not taken any prohibited Substances.

Mr Glowacki’s case was heard by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) on 31 October 2023. The NADP issued a decision on 21 November 2023, which imposed a period of Ineligibility of four years. Mr Glowacki’s period of Ineligibility commenced on 6 April 2023 and will expire at 11:59 pm on 5 April 2027.

Speaking on the case, Hamish Coffey, UKAD Director of Operations, said: “It is essential that athletes respect the rules and understand their responsibilities to uphold clean sport.

“Boldenone, as with all steroids, is performance enhancing and undermines the integrity of sport. There is no place for steroids in sport.”

MMA move

Glowacki moved to MMA last year. He denied that UKAD’s decision was the catalyst for his switch of codes.

“After the fight, at the end of January, I terminated my contract [with my representatives]. As I mentioned, I read the letter regarding doping much later,” he stated.

“Therefore, any suggestion that I gave up my boxing career because of doping is not true. The B sample was never tested, nor was I subjected to other tests.

“In closing, I would like to emphasize that I have never knowingly taken any prohibited substances. I would like it to be heard.

“I’m very sorry to my fans because I’ve been clean throughout my career. I owe everything I have achieved to my hard work.

“To be honest, I was surprised by this result myself, but now, I can only guess and wonder if anyone was affected by this resolution.

“I don’t take it seriously, as always anyway,” he concluded.

