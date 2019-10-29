Krzysztof Glowacki handed vacant WBC title shot after farcical defeat

World Boxing News

📸 WBSS

The controversy surrounding Mairis Briedis defeating Krzysztof Glowacki hasn’t gone unnoticed by the World Boxing Council.

In a farcical turn of events, Briedis stopped Glowacki in one of the most farcical victories ever witnessed in such a high-profile contest.

What was supposed to be a two-belt battle for a place in the World Boxing Super Series Final, ended up a one-belt disaster which needed a firm review.

At the time, worries over the officials – which were fully justified after the bout, saw the WBC withdraw their vacant strap.

“The World Boxing Council cannot be part of the maneuvering which is taking place with the appointment of ring officials,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told WBN back in June.

“I was contacted directly by the WBSS a month ago to address this matter. They claim the WBO demands to appoint the referee and two judges.

“This will allow the WBC one judge in a unification fight. This is unacceptable.

Despite attempting to rectify the situation with a peace-offering solution, Sulaiman was seemingly ignored. “The WBC has fully supported this great fight.

“It’s between two great champions in Briedis and Glowacki. The WBC has tried up to now to find a solution.

“If the ring officials are confirmed as per agreed with two from WBC. Also two from the WBO, then it’s on,” he concluded.

MAKABU vs GLOWACKI

Robert Byrd eventually oversaw proceedings which were a mess from start to finish.

A clear and solid elbow by Briedis was ignored by the experienced official. After being hit after the bell into the bargain, There was no way back for Glowacki.

1/3 – CONTROVERSY! Mairis Briedis stops Krzysztof Glowacki in the 3rd round. The fight was full of controversy starting with this elbow in the 2nd round… pic.twitter.com/hZTDiEJsJf — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 15, 2019

As Briedis readies to defend the WBO title he took from Glowacki in the Ali Trophy finale, the WBC has handed Glowacki a title shot in a clear middle finger to the outcome.

In a statement from the recent Convention in Cancun, the WBC said: “The WBC approved No. 1 ranked WBC Silver champion Ilungu Makabu of Congo vs. No. 2 ranked Krzysztof Glowacki of Poland for the vacant world championship.

“WBC Diamond champion Mairis Briedis of Latvia is scheduled to fight IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos of Cuba, with the date to be announced,” they added.

Talk of a potential double-header has been doing the rounds, although Glowacki and his team may well want to steer well clear of the Briedis event.