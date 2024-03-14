Mike Tyson isn’t fooling anyone with latest ‘five-second’ mitt video

Mike Tyson posted a ten-second video from his latest ‘training session’ as the former heavyweight champion prepares for his Netflix fight.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” faces YouTuber Jake Paul on July 20 in a ‘fight’ that has polarized boxing audiences. However, as with his exhibition comeback against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, Tyson has begun a promotional offensive. This includes short videos of himself blasting coach Rafael Cordeiro almost out of the building.

However, this didn’t fool Jones Jr. before their meeting; now, the novelty seems to have worn off. Tyson is now 57 and previously admitted when he was 54 that he was in bad shape after filming the short clips.

When they did trade blows, Tyson and Jones could barely put a dent in each other and spent a lot of the contest hugging and clinching. The spectacle itself left a lot to be desired.

Mike Tyson’s training video at 57

Nonetheless, Tyson believes he can pull the wool over the eyes of the fans again by repeating the process for an internet influencer. He’s already talking a good game.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him,” stated Tyson.

Skepticism over the event is rife, with two UFC legends airing their views on what has become a controversial topic.

Chael Sonnen advised Tyson: “In the future if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and t-shirt first.”

Respect

Michael Bisping added: “And fair play to Netflix. It’ll be a huge success. Everyone will make money, but the child [Paul] has made lots of money. At what point is it enough to try and get some respect as a fighter?

“Not hating; it just goes against the definition of the word “fighter.”

Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, defended his charge following further criticism from promoter Eddie Hearn.

“It’s incredibly ironic and, as usual, hypocritical of Eddie Hearn to talk negatively about another event. Eddie was standing between Manny Pacquiao, a very small-statured 45-year-old man, and his next opponent, a 27-year-old Matchroom fighter [Conor Benn] who has had issues getting licensed in the UK to box again.

“It’s incredibly sad. He spends more time speaking about other people’s business than he does tending his own.”

