Roy Jones Jr reveals he offered Mike Tyson legends fight prior to 2020

Roy Jones Jr. has revealed he offered heavyweight legend Mike Tyson the opportunity to face him when he was still competing as a professional.

Jones only retired in 2018 after a long run into his forties. As he competed around the world, Jones tossed the idea around and make a formal approach to Tyson’s team.

‘RJJ’ explained that Tyson was disinterested in the sport at that time and it wouldn’t have been right for them to share the ring.

“I tried when I was boxing to make the fight, but at that time he said he was done with boxing,” Jones told The Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM Fight Nation.

“I didn’t want to fight a guy that’s not got boxing in his heart. Because even if I beat him, then I’m not beating the best Mike Tyson. That’s because he said he’s finished with boxing.”

On getting that call from Tyson’s team to reignite the fight, he added: “Roy Jones Jr don’t do nothing except what is asked of him.

“So when they called me they said four rounds. Then they called me back and said eight rounds. I said Woah. They said, ‘yeah for us to do it right its got to be eight rounds’.

“So I said, ‘alright that sounds better for me anyway, so let’s go’. If that’s what they want to do you have to play by their rules.”

MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR

Asked why he eventually stopped boxing in 2018, Jones concluded: “I had nothing else to prove. And I had no reason to keep going.

“I didn’t want to take any more chances. I was healthy and happy even if you feel like there’s something else to prove the risk against the reward just wasn’t there.

“Now, the reward outweighs the risk. I have always wanted to fight Mike Tyson. So if I got the chance to get in the ring with Mike Tyson 20 years later then of course I am going to do it.

"I wanted it way back then, so how could I say no now?"







The clash was originally set to take place on September 12 but has now been pushed back to November 28. This is due to further bouts being added and extra preparation time for all involved.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is now on board also, adding his super-promotional power to the deal.

Mayweather fighters Badou Jack and Viddal Riley will star on the undercard.

