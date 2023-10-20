Manny Pacquiao back in training as something big is brewing

Manny Pacquiao is back in training as the boxing great looks to get his ring career back on track in his mid-forties.

Pacquiao has confirmed he wants to qualify for the Olympics in Paris next year. However, fans of the eight-weight world champion had their interest spiked this week.

The “Pac-Man” posted himself in training and responded to questions of ‘is something big’ brewing by stating: “Just wait for the announcement.”

Qualification for the Olympics is considered high on the agenda. That’s despite Pacquiao’s obligation to Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek for January.

The pair stood side by side when they announced the exhibition in August. Pacquiao stated: “I will do my best and give good action for fans to make them happy and enjoy the show.

“Thank you with great respect to Vinij Lertratanachai, Fresh Air Festival. Thank you also to Buakaw Banchamek and his team.

“Special thank you to LOL International. Thank you to all the fans and all the media for coming out and showing your support. This will be an amazing fight.”

Manny Pacquiao’s next fight

But now, there’s no certainty that the fight will go ahead. Pacquiao seems to be aiming far higher than a move around with a kickboxer.

Pacquiao and Buakaw were due to fight for six rounds of three minutes each with a two-minute break between rounds at a weight of 70kg [155 pounds].

Buakaw will likely miss out and have to wait until Pacquiao has no qualification process to undertake if there are forthcoming obligations to the Philippines Olympic set-up,

Even if Pacquiao does have a schedule of fights before making it to Paris in 2024, the former Filipino Congressman will need to be as active as possible beforehand.

Therefore, getting back in the ring at the earliest opportunity is in the best interests of the superstar and the Filipino people.

Marcus Manalo, the General Secretary of the Philippines Association of Boxing Alliances, hopes they can find a way to include Pacquiao.

“I do not know if that’s the same with swimming and athletics. In boxing, it is explicitly stated that the purpose of universality places is for countries with a hard time.

“Or for those who don’t typically qualify through the qualifying tournaments,” Manalo stated.

“But obviously, who doesn’t want Manny Pacquiao in their Olympic lineup? He’s an absolute legend. But there are rules in place that we have to consider also.”

The gym is where he needs to be, with a final confirmation of Manny Pacquiao’s next move due in the coming weeks.

