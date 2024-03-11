Heavyweight ‘Big Boy’ scares boxers with four wins in 37 seconds

Heavyweight ‘Big Boy’ Robelis Despaigne sent shockwaves through boxing by scoring a fourth straight MMA victory in a total of 37 seconds.

Despaigne, who made his UFC debut last weekend, blasted out Josh Parisian in 18 seconds. His striking has caught the attention of top heavyweight stars in boxing.

Heavyweight Robelis Despaigne

Before facing Parisian at UFC 299, Despaigne had beaten his last three opponents in 19 seconds. It’s a credit to Parisian that he could last almost as long as the previous trio.

At six-foot-seven and with an 86-inch reach, the longest in UFC history, Despaigne will soon be a contender for the UFC title. The Cuban is aiming to do that in record time.

Once his UFC mission is complete, Despaigne will undoubtedly cross sports and do what Francis Ngannou has done. Ngannou made 30 million dollars in two bouts, facing Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

However, with his ratio of victories, intensity, and knockout power, many see Despaigne as more dangerous to the top boxers than “The Predator” ever was. All five of his career victories have come from punches, with only Katuma Mulumba able to last almost one full round with the heavy hitter.

Parisian was TKO’d in the Performance of the Night at UFC 299. Before that, Miles Banks was knocked out in four seconds in Houston, Texas.

Stevie Payne lasted three seconds in September 2023. At the same time, Travis Gregoire managed twelve seconds at the same venue.

Danger to boxing

Fury, Joshua, and Deontay Wilder will have all taken note of the fantastic run as Despaigne bulldozers his way to a title challenge in the next eighteen months to two years.

At 35, time is on his as Despaigne repeatedly proves that he holds dynamite in his fists that could trouble anyone if they landed in sufficient time.

Of course, if Joshua or Fury could avoid the strikes, they could easily replicate what happened to Ngannou in Saudi Arabia last Friday night.

However, the speed at which Despaigne gets off his explosive punches means he could prove a more significant danger than Ngannou.

For now, though, he’s with the UFC. But even boxing fans can watch and admire a devastating puncher when they see one.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010. Read all articles from the author here.

